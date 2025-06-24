Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Xfinity Mobile users are about to get a big upgrade, but not everyone knows why it matters

Comcast is quietly rolling out QCI 8 access for mobile users, promising faster speeds and lower latency

Wireless service Xfinity
Xfinity Mobile logo
Comcast is rolling out an upgrade to many of its mobile customers that could improve the way they use their phones. The company has announced that it is moving a large group of users on Xfinity Mobile, Comcast Business Mobile, and NOW Mobile to premium data plans that include QCI 8. This change is expected to give those users better performance when using the cellular network.

QCI, or Quality of Service Class Identifier, is a system carriers use to manage how traffic flows across a network. QCI 8 is considered a higher-priority level for data. It helps ensure that users get faster speeds and lower latency during times when the network is busy. That means streaming videos, playing online games, and even using apps in crowded areas should feel more responsive.

Comcast says affected users will get an email about the change by July 1. The upgrade will happen automatically and users don't need to take any action.


This new move follows the launch of Xfinity Mobile's Premium Unlimited plan, which came with more perks like twice-a-year phone upgrades, full 4K video streaming, more hotspot data, and better spam call blocking. While the QCI 8 change is separate from that plan, it shows Comcast is continuing to make updates that affect a broad number of users.

It's not yet clear which specific plans will get QCI 8 or whether this change will lead to any price changes. But since Comcast is making the switch quietly and across multiple brands, it looks like the upgrade could reach many users.

For most people, the benefits may be hard to notice at first. But QCI 8 could make a real difference in places where the network is usually crowded, like concerts, sporting events, or busy city areas. Prioritized data helps users stay connected even when the signal slows down for others on the same network.

Comcast has been working to grow its mobile business, and changes like this help bring its network closer in line with what larger carriers offer. That said, the actual improvement will still depend on local coverage and how well the network is performing in each area.

Still, this is a step in the right direction for users who expect more from their mobile service, especially in situations where performance matters most.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless