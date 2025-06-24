Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
You might soon be able to do this across all your Android devices—just like Apple users can

A recent Play Services update hints at a multi-device sync system with apps, files, and notifications all connected

A recent teardown of Google Play Services has revealed that Android users might soon get a feature that has been missing for a long time: a cross-device sync system similar to Apple's Handoff. The feature, unsurprisingly labeled "Handoff" in new code strings, might be part of Google's broader push to make its ecosystem work better across multiple devices.

According to a new report, Google Play Services version 25.25.31 beta includes several new feature strings. These strings mention the ability to "continue tasks and access apps, media, and notifications across your devices," "sync notifications across your devices," and "access your files across your devices." This hints at a system that would let users move between Android devices more easily while keeping apps and content in sync.

Earlier reports had already pointed to a feature called "App Cast," which would allow users to stream apps from one device to another. It now looks like App Cast will be part of this new Handoff system. If fully released, this could allow Android users to start a task on their phone and pick it up later on a tablet, Chromebook, or another device linked to their Google account.

Apple already offers this kind of experience through its Continuity system. Samsung has a similar setup across its Galaxy products. Android users, on the other hand, often have to rely on third-party apps or brand-specific solutions, which don’t always work well together. A built-in Handoff feature could make Android devices feel more connected and easier to use as a group.


One of the more useful additions is notification syncing. Right now, notifications dismissed on one Android device usually still show up on others. This can get frustrating, especially for users who switch between devices during the day. With Handoff, notifications could sync properly across devices, so users only have to deal with them once. The update also includes features for sharing files and media between devices.

Google has not officially announced Handoff, so it’s unclear when it might roll out or if it will be available on all Android devices. Since it is part of Google Play Services, there is a good chance that many devices could eventually support it.

Apple and Samsung users have had this kind of feature for years, so it's good to see Google working on something similar. I believe this is a step in the right direction for Android’s ecosystem.

