Spotify may launch lossless audio add-on aimed at audiophiles
Spotify recently increased the price of its streaming music service in some countries, but the company is still looking for ways to maximize its revenue.
Previous rumors claimed Spotify is preparing to launch a so-called “Spotify Hi-Fi” tier that will be more expensive than the standard tier, but the music streaming company seems to have found another solution that might prove to be slightly more appealing.
The add-on is called “Music Pro” and will include the DJ remix tools we’ve already told you about last week, as well as lossless audio. Unfortunately, the price of the add-on that Spotify Premium will be able to add to their subscription is unknown at the moment.
According to The Verge, the company completely dropped the idea of introducing another, more expensive, tier in favor of an optional add-on.
The information is based on code snippets from some of the more recent builds of Spotify for Android, which means there’s a high chance that it’s accurate. However, plans may change, as proven by Spotify’s decision to replace the Hi-Fi tier with a Music Pro add-on, so let’s wait and see what happens.
