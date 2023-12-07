Next week Motorola will ship a special edition Razr+

Motorola announced today that it is teaming up with color solutions company Pantone to offer a special edition Razr handset. What makes this device special is that it will be available in the Pantone Color of the Year for 2024, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. The Razr+ is also known as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in markets outside of the U.S. This is the model that has the large 3.6-inch Quick View external display that allows users to do just about anything with the phone closed.







says, "A velvety gentle peach hue, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration." Ruben Castano, Head of Customer Experience and Design at Motorola said, "As technology becomes intertwined with humanity, we trust color to provide a tool for expression and deeper, more meaningful experiences with our devices. This includes going beyond devices and into the software itself. The Pantone Color of the Year 2024 does just that as it blends the virtual world we live in and our desire to establish deeper connections and well-being." Motorola says, "A velvety gentle peach hue, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration." Ruben Castano, Head of Customer Experience and Design at Motorola said, "As technology becomes intertwined with humanity, we trust color to provide a tool for expression and deeper, more meaningful experiences with our devices. This includes going beyond devices and into the software itself. The Pantone Color of the Year 2024 does just that as it blends the virtual world we live in and our desire to establish deeper connections and well-being."









but is priced at $699.99 if bought directly from the manufacturer . The Peach Fuzz model will start shipping on December 12th. Other color options include Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. You can The Motorola Razr+/Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in Peach Fuzz will be available in select markets globally (and unlocked) from the Motorola website . The Razr+/Razr 40 Ultra is normally priced at $999.99. The Peach Fuzz model will start shipping on December 12th. Other color options include Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. You can also try to win a free Razr+ in Motorola's current sweepstakes although the Peach Fuzz model will not be one of the prizes.

Save $350 on the Motorola Razr+ with trade-in



Grab Motorola's ultimate flip phone with a discount from Motorola The Motorola Razr Plus can be yours from Motorola for as low as $649 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola gives customers a $200 additional discount on top of their trade-in value if they return a previous Razr phone when purchasing the new device. The Razr Plus is available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. $350 off (35%) Trade-in $649 $999 Buy at Motorola





The Motorola Razr+/Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch P-OLED internal display with a 1080 x 2640 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the rear panel, you'll find a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera. A 32MP selfie snapper is found on the internal display. A 3800mAh battery keeps the lights on.





If you're planning to buy the Razr+ but can't decide on a color, check out the special edition model in Peach Fuzz. Again, it will start shipping next week. And at $699.99 you're saving $300 or 30%.

