How you can win a Razr or a Razr+ from Motorola

Sorry, but we are a little late this year as Motorola has started its annual holiday season sweepstakes. This year, for all 12 days, the prize is a Razr foldable clamshell phone. Starting yesterday and running through December 15th, every day a new Razr becomes the day's prize for one of 12 lucky winners. First of all, you must be a U.S. citizen although New York and Florida residents are not allowed to enter. You also must be 18 years of age or older.





You must follow the directions listed in each day's Instagram post. We missed day one which means that you have until 4 pm CST (5 pm EST, 2 pm PST) tomorrow (Wednesday, December 6th) to enter for the second day's prize which happens to be an Infinite Black Motorola Razr+ (aka the Razr 40 Ultra) valued at $999.99. We will run through all of the prizes before wrapping up this article. But to enter to win the aforementioned Razr+, you need to follow @motorolaus on Instagram and tag two friends in the comments section.











Considering that was the same requirement to enter on day one, it might be the same throughout all 12 days. Also, only one entry is allowed per person per day. Winners will be notified by private message on or around 5 pm CST on the day of each drawing.





Now, the moment you've been waiting for. Here are the prizes for each day starting with today, Tuesday, December 5th, which is Day 2 of the contest:





Day 2: Infinite Black Motorola Razr+ (valued at $999.99)

Day 3: Sage Green Motorola Razr ($699.99)

Day 4: Glacier Blue Motorola Razr+ ($999.99)

Day 5 Summer Lilac Motorola Razr ($699.99)

Day 6: Infinite Black Motorola Razr+ ($999.99)

Day 7: Sage Green Motorola Razr ($699.99)

Day 8: Viva Magenta Motorola Razr+ ($999.99)

Day 9: Vanilla Cream Motorola Razr ($699.99)

Day 10: Glacier Blue Motorola Razr+ ($999.99)

You might have noticed a pattern. The prize alternates each date between the premium Razr+ with the huge 3.6-inch Quick View external display and the basic Razr with a 1.5-inch external screen. Good luck and let us know if you win a free Razr from Motorola.

