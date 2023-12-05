Amazon's gargantuan discount lands the Soundcore Space A40 at an irresistible price

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Gargantuan discount at Amazon lands the Soundcore Space A40 at an irresistible price once again
If you’re looking for popular yet affordable earbuds that, at least on paper, have it all, you’ve come to the perfect place. In case you’re not familiar with Anker’s Soundcore products, now’s a good time to get acquainted, as Soundcore’s super popular Space A40 earbuds are once again available at almost half off from Amazon.

Surely, these earbuds may not bear the Apple or Sony logo. That said, they do have a lot to offer. Specifically, they feature Hi-Res sound, a comfortable design, and a massive battery life of up to 50 (not a typo!) hours with the charging case. All this and more can now be yours for less than $50, a no-miss deal for bargain hunters!

Soundcore Space A40: save 46% at Amazon right now

The fantastic Soundcore Space A40 are now available at an incredible price at Amazon. The retailer is offering you the chance to save 46% on these highly popular earbuds, giving you quite a bit of value for money. These earbuds feature Hi-Res audio, ANC, up to 50 hours of battery life, and a super lightweight design. Get them now and save big.
$46 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon


The markdown of 46% has been available at the world’s largest online retailer before. However, we should note that it’s been almost six months since we last saw these incredible earbuds at such a low price. In other words, there may be some time before Amazon slashes their price tag by such a large amount again, which is another reason to consider adding these to your tech collection.

On paper, the Soundcore Space A40 seem so good that they easily rival some of the best affordable earbuds on the market. They should satisfy the needs of most users. For less than $50, these earbuds offer you Bluetooth Multipoint, an LDAC codec for Hi-Res wireless audio, six microphones with an AI algorithm for crystal-clear calls, ANC technology to keep unwanted noises at bay, and up to ten hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge.

Last but surely not least, these earbuds also feature fast charging technology on deck. So, when they run out of juice, you can charge them for a quick ten minutes to get as much as four hours of playtime.

Overall, the Soundcore Space A40 should be good enough to meet (if not exceed) the needs of the casual listener. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of earbuds with plenty of cool features and quite a lot of battery life, we suggest you pull the trigger on this awesome Amazon deal.
