Amazon's gargantuan discount lands the Soundcore Space A40 at an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re looking for popular yet affordable earbuds that, at least on paper, have it all, you’ve come to the perfect place. In case you’re not familiar with Anker’s Soundcore products, now’s a good time to get acquainted, as Soundcore’s super popular Space A40 earbuds are once again available at almost half off from Amazon.
The markdown of 46% has been available at the world’s largest online retailer before. However, we should note that it’s been almost six months since we last saw these incredible earbuds at such a low price. In other words, there may be some time before Amazon slashes their price tag by such a large amount again, which is another reason to consider adding these to your tech collection.
Last but surely not least, these earbuds also feature fast charging technology on deck. So, when they run out of juice, you can charge them for a quick ten minutes to get as much as four hours of playtime.
Overall, the Soundcore Space A40 should be good enough to meet (if not exceed) the needs of the casual listener. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of earbuds with plenty of cool features and quite a lot of battery life, we suggest you pull the trigger on this awesome Amazon deal.
Surely, these earbuds may not bear the Apple or Sony logo. That said, they do have a lot to offer. Specifically, they feature Hi-Res sound, a comfortable design, and a massive battery life of up to 50 (not a typo!) hours with the charging case. All this and more can now be yours for less than $50, a no-miss deal for bargain hunters!
On paper, the Soundcore Space A40 seem so good that they easily rival some of the best affordable earbuds on the market. They should satisfy the needs of most users. For less than $50, these earbuds offer you Bluetooth Multipoint, an LDAC codec for Hi-Res wireless audio, six microphones with an AI algorithm for crystal-clear calls, ANC technology to keep unwanted noises at bay, and up to ten hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge.
