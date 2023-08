Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy

The Soundcore by Anker earbuds might not bear the Apple or Samsung logo, but that isn’t to say they don’t perform well! On the contrary! They actually pack a punch, especially now that they’re so cheaper than usual.You get a pair with 3D Surround Sound, allowing you to hear the sound in a completely new, much more realistic way. In comparison, almost other headphones and earbuds that offer 3D audio, such as the Beats Fit Pro or the Sony WH-1000XM4 , come at much bigger price tags. As if you needed a reason to pull the trigger on this remarkable deal!It’s not just the 3D Surround Sound technology that makes these earbuds desirable! Like every other pair of high-end wireless earbuds nowadays, these bad boys have noise cancelation. Not just any noise cancelation, but one tailored to your ears! That’s right! They ingeniously analyze your ear shape to provide customized noise reduction. That’s amazing for a pair of earbuds that now land below the $85 price barrier, right?You’re probably wondering if the sound quality and battery life are decent enough to make you get them at this unbelievable price. Well, the most hardcore of all hi-fi enthusiasts will probably find something to complain about. Still, the average user should be more than satisfied with what these earbuds deliver in terms of sound quality.The default sound is just fine, with significant boosts in the lows and highs. Furthermore, the bass is deep and thumping. And if you’re not happy with the basic sound settings, you can easily adjust them to your taste via the customizable EQ on the app.Additionally, you can squeeze in some impressive 32 hours of juice from these earbuds with the charging case. As you can see, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are rich in features and deliver remarkable sound quality for their price. And now that they’re 50% off, we’d say they’re a fantastic purchase. Take advantage while you can!