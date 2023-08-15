Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Are you in the market for a new pair of quality earbuds but can’t decide which ones are the best for you? You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 or the Sony WF-1000XM4, but be prepared to dig deep into your pockets. On the bright side, there’s another option that’s almost as great and now comes much cheaper than most top-shelf earbuds. It’s called the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro. These earbuds now see an amazing 50% discount at Amazon, most likely for a limited time.
The retailer must have gone crazy by throwing such a phenomenal deal on these earbuds! There are no restrictions in terms of color, for all four color variants are available with the same 50% price drop. Given that the pair usually sets you back some $169.99, we’d say being able to snatch them for just under $85 is quite the bargain!
The Soundcore by Anker earbuds might not bear the Apple or Samsung logo, but that isn’t to say they don’t perform well! On the contrary! They actually pack a punch, especially now that they’re so cheaper than usual.
It’s not just the 3D Surround Sound technology that makes these earbuds desirable! Like every other pair of high-end wireless earbuds nowadays, these bad boys have noise cancelation. Not just any noise cancelation, but one tailored to your ears! That’s right! They ingeniously analyze your ear shape to provide customized noise reduction. That’s amazing for a pair of earbuds that now land below the $85 price barrier, right?
The default sound is just fine, with significant boosts in the lows and highs. Furthermore, the bass is deep and thumping. And if you’re not happy with the basic sound settings, you can easily adjust them to your taste via the customizable EQ on the app.
Additionally, you can squeeze in some impressive 32 hours of juice from these earbuds with the charging case. As you can see, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are rich in features and deliver remarkable sound quality for their price. And now that they’re 50% off, we’d say they’re a fantastic purchase. Take advantage while you can!
