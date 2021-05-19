Sony's new Xperia Ace II goes official, but not many will be able to get it
Currently, Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo is taking pre-orders for the Xperia Ace II, which is available in three different colors: black, blue, and white. As far as the price goes, this one costs the equivalent of $200 and is set to hit the shelves on May 28.
We've also learned that Sony's smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating. On the back, the Xperia Ace II features a dual-camera setup (13MP+2MP), while in the front there's a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
Since the original Xperia Ace never got out of Japan, we doubt that it will happen with the sequel. If you're living in Japan though, this looks like a decent low- to mid-end Sony smartphone, at least on paper.