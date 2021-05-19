Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Android Sony Official

Sony's new Xperia Ace II goes official, but not many will be able to get it

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 19, 2021, 5:38 AM
Sony's new Xperia Ace II goes official, but not many will be able to get it
It's only been a few days since we reported about Sony's next mid-range Android smartphone, the Xperia Ace II, and it looks like the device has been officially introduced in Japan earlier today. Just like its predecessor, the Xperia Ace II is exclusively available in Japan.

Currently, Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo is taking pre-orders for the Xperia Ace II, which is available in three different colors: black, blue, and white. As far as the price goes, this one costs the equivalent of $200 and is set to hit the shelves on May 28.

Specs-wise, nothing much has changed from our last report, just some extra information about the display and camera that NTT DoCoMo confirmed today. The chipset and amount of memory remain the same: 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35, 4GB RAM, and 64GB expandable storage.

We've also learned that Sony's smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating. On the back, the Xperia Ace II features a dual-camera setup (13MP+2MP), while in the front there's a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Xperia Ace II has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and it's powered by a massive 4,500 mAh battery. The phone runs Android 11 and packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Since the original Xperia Ace never got out of Japan, we doubt that it will happen with the sequel. If you're living in Japan though, this looks like a decent low- to mid-end Sony smartphone, at least on paper.

