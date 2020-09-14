Sony's Xperia 5 II passes TENAA certification, confirming sleek design and 5G support
The photos, on the other hand, give a little more insight, showcasing a familiar design that’s almost identical to its predecessor, with a slim, uniform build and clean-cut edges of the classic Xperia style. Like last year’s Xperia 5, the new model also features a triple-camera shooter in the upper left corner of the back.
This design isn’t exactly news, given the thorough leaks that have surfaced recently, but the certification confirms the rumoured design, as well as a few important features. For example, the Xperia 5 ii is now certain to retain the microSD slot and 3.5mm headphone jack like previous Sony handsets.
Further, this new information corroborates previous reports on the existence of two extra buttons on the right side of the device. One of these is likely the two-tiered shutter button that’s become a staple of the Xperia family, but the other remains a mystery. Perhaps it could be a dedicated video shutter or Google Assistant button.
The phone will mostly likely feature top-tier specs across the board, including a Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB of RAM. We’re also hoping for better battery life and a more approachable price point, but we’ll have to wait and see. Whatever the case, Sony is evidently gearing up to reveal all the remaining secrets as the September 17 IFA launch date approaches to just days away.
