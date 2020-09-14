Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Android Sony

Sony's Xperia 5 II passes TENAA certification, confirming sleek design and 5G support

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Sep 14, 2020, 4:04 PM
Sony's Xperia 5 II passes TENAA certification, confirming sleek design and 5G support
Just days after getting an FCC certification Stateside, the Sony Xperia 5 II has reportedly passed TENAA certification, officially confirming a number of details about the upcoming flagship.

China’s telecommunications regulatory office recently published information and pictures of a Sony device called the XQ-AS72, the first official glimpse into what is most likely Sony’s successor to the Xperia 5 line. Details and specific spec info is scarce, and the certification only mentions that the device will support 5G connections and feature dual SIM card slots. Well, it’ll run Android, too. (Surprise!)



The photos, on the other hand, give a little more insight, showcasing a familiar design that’s almost identical to its predecessor, with a slim, uniform build and clean-cut edges of the classic Xperia style. Like last year’s Xperia 5, the new model also features a triple-camera shooter in the upper left corner of the back.

This design isn’t exactly news, given the thorough leaks that have surfaced recently, but the certification confirms the rumoured design, as well as a few important features. For example, the Xperia 5 ii is now certain to retain the microSD slot and 3.5mm headphone jack like previous Sony handsets.

Further, this new information corroborates previous reports on the existence of two extra buttons on the right side of the device. One of these is likely the two-tiered shutter button that’s become a staple of the Xperia family, but the other remains a mystery. Perhaps it could be a dedicated video shutter or Google Assistant button.

The phone will mostly likely feature top-tier specs across the board, including a Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB of RAM. We’re also hoping for better battery life and a more approachable price point, but we’ll have to wait and see. Whatever the case, Sony is evidently gearing up to reveal all the remaining secrets as the September 17 IFA launch date approaches to just days away.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30
Popular stories
Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs
Popular stories
LG Wing 5G officially coming to the US after its launch in South Korea
Popular stories
Samsung is going after Huawei and not Apple with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G camera system

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless