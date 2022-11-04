 Sony 2023 Xperia lineup could see the company ditch a dated feature - PhoneArena
The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Sony 2023 Xperia lineup could see the company ditch a dated feature

Android Sony
1
Sony 2023 Xperia lineup could see the company ditch a dated feature
We are done with major phone announcements for the year and reports are now focused on next year's releases, with a special emphasis on Apple and Samsung's next phones. Sony is also quietly working on new models and it allegedly has at least five phones in the pipeline.

Japanese site SumahoDigest (via NotebookCheck) which often leaks info about Sony products has passed along some intel picked up from a Sony forum that suggests the company will at least release the following models in 2023:

  • Xperia PRO-II
  • Xperia 10 V
  • Xperia Ace IV
  • Xperia 1 V
  • Xperia 5 V

The forum post says that three of these models, presumably the Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 1 V, and  Xperia 5 V, will be powered by the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, whereas one, likely the compact Ace IV, will have the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 under the hood, and one, apparently the Xperia 10 V, will be fueled by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. 

A variant of the Ace model, which is usually released only in the company's home country of Japan, will also come to global markets. This is great news for anyone looking for an Android Apple iPhone mini alternative.

The report says that the Xperia 1 V, 5 V, and 10 V will adhere to the current launch pattern, meaning we can expect the 1 V and 10 V in May, and the 5 V in September. 

It has also been implied that Sony is finally ready to retire the physical fingerprint scanner in favor of an in-display reader. Most Android manufacturers have already switched to in-screen fingerprint readers and although the capacitive variety is considered more reliable by many people, this cannot be said for recent Sony phones and the company has dedicated a whole page to helping customers facing fingerprint issues.

As for other specs, the Sony Xperia 1 V and 5 V could boast a 1-inch camera sensor, a beefy speaker system, and a new design. More rumors will likely start to surface in the coming months.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless