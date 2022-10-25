Sony’s Xperia entry-level lineup is about to get a hardware boost
1
The most recent affordable Sony smartphone, the Xperia Ace III is powered by a low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. These specs aren’t impressive, but they’re rather standard for entry-level handsets.
However, the next Xperia Ace phone will be getting some major hardware improvements, which will probably move the series into the mid-range territory. Sumaho Digest reports that Xperia Ace IV is expected to be equipped with a much better Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the same that powers vivo's iQOO Z6 Lite phone.
Up until now, all the Xperia Ace phones shipped with 19:9 aspect ratio display, as opposed to 21:9 aspect ratio that all other Sony Xperia phones feature. It turns out Sony finally decided to streamline its entire portfolio of Xperia handsets, so it looks like the Xperia Ace IV will benefit from the standard 21:9 aspect ratio.
As far as availability goes, things are a bit trickier. Just about every other Xperia Ace phone has been limited to the Japanese market, but the fourth one might be pushed to other regions too. This is just a rumor though, so take it with a grain of salt until Sony actually confirms the information. The same goes for most of the specs leaked this week.
However, the next Xperia Ace phone will be getting some major hardware improvements, which will probably move the series into the mid-range territory. Sumaho Digest reports that Xperia Ace IV is expected to be equipped with a much better Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the same that powers vivo's iQOO Z6 Lite phone.
Also, Sony is almost doubling the amount of memory, as the Xperia Ace IV is said to pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (upgradable via microSD card slot). Although the display retains the same size and resolution – 5.5-inch FHD+, one major change will be implemented: aspect ratio.
Up until now, all the Xperia Ace phones shipped with 19:9 aspect ratio display, as opposed to 21:9 aspect ratio that all other Sony Xperia phones feature. It turns out Sony finally decided to streamline its entire portfolio of Xperia handsets, so it looks like the Xperia Ace IV will benefit from the standard 21:9 aspect ratio.
One other important thing that’s likely to remain the same is the 4,500 mAh battery and 18W charging, these won’t change according to the report. That’s about all we know about Sony’s next affordable Android smartphone, which might not even be called Xperia Ace IV after all.
As far as availability goes, things are a bit trickier. Just about every other Xperia Ace phone has been limited to the Japanese market, but the fourth one might be pushed to other regions too. This is just a rumor though, so take it with a grain of salt until Sony actually confirms the information. The same goes for most of the specs leaked this week.
Things that are NOT allowed: