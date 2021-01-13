The Sony Xperia 1 is on sale at an amazing price with WH-1000XM3 headphones included

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









If you don't mind owning a somewhat outdated Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with relatively thick screen bezels in 2021, the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 is currently on sale at a very reasonable $549.99 price... with a pair of incredibly well-reviewed WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones bundled in.





Since the premium 2018-released wireless cans are normally available for around 350 bucks on their own, you're looking at saving a combined $750 for the next couple of weeks or so... or until Woot inevitably runs out of inventory. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to back both the Android 10-powered phone and over-the-ear headset with a full 1-year Sony warranty, and while the two deeply discounted products are objectively not worth their list prices anymore, they're also undoubtedly compelling at just 550 bucks.





In case you're wondering, Amazon itself has the Xperia 1 on sale at close to $690 at the time of this writing, while the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have regularly been marked down to $300, $250, and $230 in the last few months.





That means that even if you manage to buy these two products separately at their lowest possible prices, you'll spend a great deal more money than what Woot currently charges for this special combo.



