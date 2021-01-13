Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

The Sony Xperia 1 is on sale at an amazing price with WH-1000XM3 headphones included

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 13, 2021, 2:16 AM
As cool and oftentimes unconventional as Sony's high-end Android smartphones look, the company has always had a big pricing problem. The first-gen Xperia 1, for instance, was released in the US around a year and a half ago at an arguably excessive $950 with a then-impressive Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood, as well as an extra-tall 6.5-inch display and triple 12MP rear camera setup in tow.

Fortunately, the handset received a number of substantial discounts and solid deals shortly after its (tardy) commercial debut, and unsurprisingly, these got heftier and sweeter with 2020's Xperia 1 II launch.

If you don't mind owning a somewhat outdated Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with relatively thick screen bezels in 2021, the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 is currently on sale at a very reasonable $549.99 price... with a pair of incredibly well-reviewed WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones bundled in.

Since the premium 2018-released wireless cans are normally available for around 350 bucks on their own, you're looking at saving a combined $750 for the next couple of weeks or so... or until Woot inevitably runs out of inventory. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to back both the Android 10-powered phone and over-the-ear headset with a full 1-year Sony warranty, and while the two deeply discounted products are objectively not worth their list prices anymore, they're also undoubtedly compelling at just 550 bucks.

In case you're wondering, Amazon itself has the Xperia 1 on sale at close to $690 at the time of this writing, while the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have regularly been marked down to $300, $250, and $230 in the last few months.

That means that even if you manage to buy these two products separately at their lowest possible prices, you'll spend a great deal more money than what Woot currently charges for this special combo.

Related phones

Xperia 1
Sony Xperia 1 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
58%off $550 Special Woot $612 Amazon $1150 BestBuy
  • Display 6.5 inches 3840 x 1644 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3330 mAh
  • OS Android 10

