Sony Xperia 1 V: release date, price, and features

What is the Xperia 1 V battery capacity?

5,000mAh

Sony has been upgrading the battery capacity of its flagship phones steadily through the years. The original Xperia 1 started with a 3,330mAh battery, and several generations later, we have a 5,000mAh battery. Even though some competitors fall short of the 5,000mAh mark, this is now pretty standard on most flagship phones.





Here's how the battery life has evolved through all Xperia 1 series generations:







