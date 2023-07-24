Sony Xperia 1 V: release date, price, and features
The Sony Xperia 1 V is the next top-of-the-line phone from the Japanese company. Sony has made it clear that it will not conform to typical smartphone trends. Since revitalizing the Xperia line in 2019 with the Mark 1, fans of Sony have been eagerly anticipating new releases. Unlike other manufacturers who copy each other's designs, Sony chooses to pave its own path and incorporates unique, cutting-edge features into its flagship phones.
While other companies focus on features like "dynamic islands," Sony continues to innovate with moving lens elements for continuous zoom, 1-inch camera sensors, professional software, and more. The Sony Xperia 1 Mark V is now official, so we can check out every detail about Sony's new flagship below. Let's get to it!
Xperia 1 V release date
- Announced - May 11
- Available - July 28
Xperia 1 series release schedule since 2019:
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Sony Xperia 1
|February 25, 2019
|May 30, 2019
|Sony Xperia 1 II
|February 24, 2020
|May 22, 2020
|Sony Xperia 1 III
|April 14, 2021
|August 25, 2021
|Sony Xperia 1 IV
|May 11, 2022
|June 11, 2022
|Sony Xperia 1 V
|May, 11 2023
|July 28, 2023
Sony announced the Xperia 1 Mark V on May 11th, and the Xperia 1 Mark V is already up for pre-orders in the US, with official market release scheduled for July 28th.
Xperia 1 V price
The Sony Xperia 1 V starts from $1,399.99
Here's a table of all Xperia models and their prices at launch:
|Phone model
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|Xperia 1
|$949
|-
|-
|Xperia 1 II
|-
|$1,199
|-
|Xperia 1 III
|-
|$1,299
|$1,399
|Xperia 1 IV
|-
|$1,599
|$1,699
|Xperia 1 V
|-
|$1,399
|-
Xperia 1 V Specs
Here's a quick rundown of the Xperia 1 V specifications:
|Specs
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Size and Weight
|6.50 x 2.80 x 0.33 inches (165 x 71 x 8.3 mm); 6.60 oz (187.0 g)
|Display
|6.5" OLED, 120Hz, HDR, 3840 x 1644 pixels
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|RAM, Storage
|12 / 256 GB for $1,399
|Software
|Android 13
|Cameras
|48 MP wide, (24 mm), f/1.9 aperture
12 MP ultra-wide, (16 mm), f/2.2 aperture
12 MP 3.5x - 5.2x zoom, (85-125 mm), f/2.3-f/2.8
12 MP front camera
|Battery Size
|5,000 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|30 W wired charging,
Qi wireless charging
Xperia 1 V Reviews
Our detailed Sony Xperia 1 V review is out, and you can deep dive into all the tests, benchmarks, and of course, our final score. The Xperia 1 V is without a doubt the best Sony flagship phone at the moment, but it comes at a price.
In what colors is the Xperia 1 V available?
- Black
- Platinum Silver
- Khaki Green
The Xperia 1 V introduced a new color to the Xperia 1 series family - Khaki green. It's a deep and subtle green color, further accentuated by the grippy treatment of the Gorilla Glass Victus back of the phone.
What is the Xperia 1 V battery capacity?
- 5,000mAh
- Wireless charging
Sony has been upgrading the battery capacity of its flagship phones steadily through the years. The original Xperia 1 started with a 3,330mAh battery, and several generations later, we have a 5,000mAh battery. Even though some competitors fall short of the 5,000mAh mark, this is now pretty standard on most flagship phones.
Here's how the battery life has evolved through all Xperia 1 series generations:
|Battery size
|Xperia 1
|3,330 mAh
|Xperia 1 II
|4,000 mAh
|Xperia 1 III
|4,500 mAh
|Xperia 1 IV
|5,000 mAh
|Xperia 1 V
|5,000 mAh
What are the Xperia 1 V camera specs?
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.35"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 5.2x; Aperture size: F2.3; Focal Length: 85-125 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.5"
Third camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 16 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (120 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps)
Features
HDR, Time-lapse video
Front
12 MP
See the full Sony Xperia 1 V specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.
Stay tuned for some detailed camera comparisons!
Should I buy the Xperia 1 V?
- You should buy the Xperia 1 V if you want to get a non-conventional phone that can do a lot of things. If you miss your microSD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack and hate notches and cutouts, Xperia is your only choice.
- You should not buy the Xperia 1 V if you already have an Xperia 1 IV. The innovations aren't that big and don't justify buying the next model. That's especially true if you bought your last Xperia full price. Our best advice in both cases is to wait a couple of months. We know it's hard but you'll get a much better deal.