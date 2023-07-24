Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Sony Xperia 1 V: release date, price, and features

The Sony Xperia 1 V is the next top-of-the-line phone from the Japanese company. Sony has made it clear that it will not conform to typical smartphone trends. Since revitalizing the Xperia line in 2019 with the Mark 1, fans of Sony have been eagerly anticipating new releases. Unlike other manufacturers who copy each other's designs, Sony chooses to pave its own path and incorporates unique, cutting-edge features into its flagship phones. 

While other companies focus on features like "dynamic islands," Sony continues to innovate with moving lens elements for continuous zoom, 1-inch camera sensors, professional software, and more. The Sony Xperia 1 Mark V is now official, so we can check out every detail about Sony's new flagship below. Let's get to it!

Xperia 1 V release date

  • Announced - May 11
  • Available - July 28

Xperia 1 series release schedule since 2019:

Device family
AnnouncementMarket release
Sony Xperia 1February 25, 2019
May 30, 2019
Sony Xperia 1 IIFebruary 24, 2020
May 22, 2020
Sony Xperia 1 IIIApril 14, 2021
August 25, 2021
Sony Xperia 1 IVMay 11, 2022
June 11, 2022
Sony Xperia 1 VMay, 11 2023
July 28, 2023

Sony announced the Xperia 1 Mark V on May 11th, and the Xperia 1 Mark V is already up for pre-orders in the US, with official market release scheduled for July 28th.

Xperia 1 V price

The Sony Xperia 1 V starts from $1,399.99

Here's a table of all Xperia models and their prices at launch:

Phone model128GB of storage256GB of storage512GB of storage
Xperia 1$949--
Xperia 1 II-$1,199-
Xperia 1 III-$1,299$1,399
Xperia 1 IV-$1,599$1,699
Xperia 1 V-$1,399-


Xperia 1 V Specs


Here's a quick rundown of the Xperia 1 V specifications:

SpecsiPhone 13 Pro Max
Size and Weight6.50 x 2.80 x 0.33 inches (165 x 71 x 8.3 mm); 6.60 oz (187.0 g)
Display6.5" OLED, 120Hz, HDR, 3840 x 1644 pixels
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM, Storage12 / 256 GB for $1,399
SoftwareAndroid 13
Cameras48 MP wide, (24 mm), f/1.9 aperture
12 MP ultra-wide, (16 mm), f/2.2 aperture
12 MP 3.5x - 5.2x zoom, (85-125 mm), f/2.3-f/2.8

12 MP front camera
Battery Size5,000 mAh
Charging Speeds30 W wired charging,
Qi wireless charging
 

Xperia 1 V Reviews


Our detailed Sony Xperia 1 V review is out, and you can deep dive into all the tests, benchmarks, and of course, our final score. The Xperia 1 V is without a doubt the best Sony flagship phone at the moment, but it comes at a price.

In what colors is the Xperia 1 V available?

  • Black
  • Platinum Silver
  • Khaki Green

The Xperia 1 V introduced a new color to the Xperia 1 series family - Khaki green. It's a deep and subtle green color, further accentuated by the grippy treatment of the Gorilla Glass Victus back of the phone.

What is the Xperia 1 V battery capacity?

  • 5,000mAh
  • Wireless charging

Sony has been upgrading the battery capacity of its flagship phones steadily through the years. The original Xperia 1 started with a 3,330mAh battery, and several generations later, we have a 5,000mAh battery. Even though some competitors fall short of the 5,000mAh mark, this is now pretty standard on most flagship phones.

Here's how the battery life has evolved through all Xperia 1 series generations:

Battery size
Xperia 13,330 mAh
Xperia 1 II4,000 mAh
Xperia 1 III4,500 mAh
Xperia 1 IV5,000 mAh
Xperia 1 V5,000 mAh

What are the Xperia 1 V camera specs?


Sony Xperia 1 V specs

Sony Xperia 1 V
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Main camera
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.9; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.35"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 5.2x; Aperture size: F2.3; Focal Length: 85-125 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.5"
Third camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 16 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (120 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps)
Features
HDR, Time-lapse video
Front
12 MP
See the full Sony Xperia 1 V specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.

Stay tuned for some detailed camera comparisons!

Should I buy the Xperia 1 V?


  • You should buy the Xperia 1 V if you want to get a non-conventional phone that can do a lot of things. If you miss your microSD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack and hate notches and cutouts, Xperia is your only choice.

  • You should not buy the Xperia 1 V if you already have an Xperia 1 IV. The innovations aren't that big and don't justify buying the next model. That's especially true if you bought your last Xperia full price. Our best advice in both cases is to wait a couple of months. We know it's hard but you'll get a much better deal.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless