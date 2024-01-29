Sony Xperia 1 VI rear camera specs leak; phone will be unveiled next month at MWC



Last September there was some speculation that Sony would introduce the Xperia 1 VI about a month after the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The latter took place on January 17th and now that we are closing in on the month, it appears that Sony is getting ready to introduce the world to its next-gen Xperia handsets. Leaked promotional information allegedly from Sony reveals what we can expect the phone's rear camera array to look like.





Based on the leaked marketing image posted by "X" account Based on the leaked marketing image posted by "X" account @INSIDERSONY (via Notebookcheck.net ), it would appear that all three rear camera sensors used on the Xperia 1 VI will weigh in at 48MP. The trio are all Exmor T for mobile sensors with a two-layer Transistor Pixel. Last year's Xperia 1 V used one 48MP Exmor T sensor for its rear cameras while the other two cameras were backed by 12MP sensors.









The leak went into more detail about each sensor used. One of the three Exmor T for mobile sensors measures 1/1.4-inch with a 1.12 μm pixel size and an aperture of f/1.4. It also has full-pixel dual-PD autofocus and can deliver 2x optical zoom. The next Sony Exmor T for mobile sensor is for the ultra-wide angle camera and measures 1/2.7 inches with a 0.6μm pixel size. It features Sony's 2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) tech that features enhanced sensitivity, capture resolution, dynamic range, and speed. The third Exmor T for mobile sensor is the same size as the sensor being used for the ultra-wide camera, but this is a telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and 6x sensor crop zoom.







The Sony Xperia 1 VI is expected to be introduced on February 26th at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. That was indicated on a second poster shared by @INSIDERSONY. If a Weibo post that we discussed with you last month contains legit info, this year's Xperia phones could be the last from Sony under that brand name. Sony is reportedly scrapping the Xperia name for 2025 and will use a new design language for next year's phones.



