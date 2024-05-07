Sony Xperia 1 VI rumors backed by newly leaked promo materials



Now, a new leak from the well-known tipster Evan Blass once again reveals the design of the upcoming Xperia 1 VI in images that seem to be made by Sony for the Xperia 1 VI's promo campaign.





The leaked images confirm some of the previous rumors, like the change in the camera setup of the Xperia 1 VI, which will now feature 85mm to 170mm telephoto lens, compared to 85mm to 125mm in the Xperia 1 V







Moreover, the rumored battery size of the upcoming flagship is reportedly 5,000mAh, and one of the leaked images seems to confirm that. Also, it appears the phone will support both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.



A previous rumor suggesting that buyers would get access to streaming movies from Sony Pictures seems to be backed up by one of these leaked images, too.



The The Sony Xperia 1 VI is rumored to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood. Word on the street is that it'll also pack a high-performance audio chip and some circuit tweaks to amp up the sound quality. Plus, gaming fans might be in for a treat with features like a 240Hz touch scanning rate, adjustable white balance, low gamma raiser, and FPS optimizer.



An FPS optimizer is a tool designed to improve the performance of video games by increasing the number of frames per second (FPS) that can be displayed. Higher FPS translates to smoother gameplay and a more responsive gaming experience.



Besides the flagship Xperia 1 VI, we're anticipating the Xperia 10 VI, sporting a similar design, though with slightly thicker bezels. Plus, the camera island seems to be downsized, packing just two cameras and a tiny LED flash.



With the launch date for both phones around the corner, you can bet more leaks will start popping up. So, stay tuned for updates!