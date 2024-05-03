Huge Xperia 1 VI leak reveals all the changes Sony will make to its forthcoming flagship
This year could see the Sony Xperia 1 VI mold its identity according to what has worked for other top smartphones. The phone's specs have been leaked by MSPoweruser and while they might not be a significant upgrade over last year, Sony has packed in meaningful changes that could enhance the user experience.
The phone will apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was already expected, given that its predecessor has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood. The device will be armed with an improved cooling system with enhanced heat diffusion and a vapor chamber to keep the phone from overhearing.
The phone will retain a triple camera system with a 24mm main lens, a 16mm ultra-wide lens, and an improved 85mm-170mm telephoto lens with up to 7x zoom. Like last year, the main camera will flaunt the Exmor T sensor. With help from the latest image processing tech, the primary unit will allegedly be able to produce photos that will be on par with its full-size cameras. The handset will also support macro photography.
Sony may also merge the Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro apps into one app. It will be inspired by the app for the Alpha series cameras and also carry over some features, including the pose estimation technology which can come in handy when the subject is not in clear view.
There will also be a new Video Creator app that will help you produce videos using your existing images and clips.
The phone is also tipped to have gaming-centric features such as 240Hz touch scanning rate, adjustable white balance, low gamma raiser, and FPS optimizer.
The report says that the phone's back will have frosted textured glass and sides will have fine slits, allowing for a secure grip. It will come in black and platinum silver hues. According to an earlier report, the dedicated camera shutter button will also be retained.
The phone will be unveiled on May 17.
As earlier rumors indicated, Sony is doing away with the tall 21:9 ratio aspect ratio for a 19.5:9 screen. It's tipped to be 1.5 times brighter than the Xperia 1 V's screen, playing into the trend of ultra-bright smartphone displays.
The phone will apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was already expected, given that its predecessor has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood. The device will be armed with an improved cooling system with enhanced heat diffusion and a vapor chamber to keep the phone from overhearing.
The report says the Xperia 1 VI will have a 5,000mAh cell inside which will have a claimed battery life of two hours. It will feature an upgraded battery health technology, which should help it last four years.
The phone will retain a triple camera system with a 24mm main lens, a 16mm ultra-wide lens, and an improved 85mm-170mm telephoto lens with up to 7x zoom. Like last year, the main camera will flaunt the Exmor T sensor. With help from the latest image processing tech, the primary unit will allegedly be able to produce photos that will be on par with its full-size cameras. The handset will also support macro photography.
Sony may also merge the Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro apps into one app. It will be inspired by the app for the Alpha series cameras and also carry over some features, including the pose estimation technology which can come in handy when the subject is not in clear view.
There will also be a new Video Creator app that will help you produce videos using your existing images and clips.
The Xperia 1 VI is also rumored to feature a high-performance audio chip and circuit improvements which should allow for a better sound experience. The sound profile will be tuned by Sony experts for better bass and clarity. The phone will keep the 3.5mm jack.
The phone is also tipped to have gaming-centric features such as 240Hz touch scanning rate, adjustable white balance, low gamma raiser, and FPS optimizer.
The report says that the phone's back will have frosted textured glass and sides will have fine slits, allowing for a secure grip. It will come in black and platinum silver hues. According to an earlier report, the dedicated camera shutter button will also be retained.
The phone will be unveiled on May 17.
Things that are NOT allowed: