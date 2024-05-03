Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI leaked in official pictures
Sony’s upcoming Xperia event scheduled for May 17 has been completely spoiled in the last couple of days. Numerous leaks revealed not just the phones that Sony plans to introduce later this month, but also most of their specs.
Today, we have another leak for you, which basically leaves nothing to the imagination. Official renders of the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI have just been leaked two weeks before their official announcement.
Because of this design choice, the display remains completely clean (no holes), yet rather asymmetric and with slightly thicker bezels to accommodate the front camera. Besides that, there’s nothing unusual or innovative about Sony’s Xperia 1 VI.
The Xperia 10 VI features a similar design, although it does seem to have slightly thicker bezels. Also, the camera island is a lot smaller since it only includes two sensors and a tiny LED flash.
Sony confirmed last month its Xperia event will take place on May 17. No phones were mentioned in the announcement, but we already know that at least two devices will be introduced in about two weeks from now, the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI.
Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VI, features a pretty standard design with very slim bezels and a small camera island on the left side. One thing that seems rather strange is that the front camera is positioned on the upper left side.
The pictures obtained by AndroidHeadlines show both phones from every angle and confirm each will have their own official case with a kickstand on the back. These accessories are typically sold separately, but Sony might offer them for free to those who pre-order the smartphones.
