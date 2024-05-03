Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI leaked in official pictures

By
4comments
Sony
Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI leaked in official pictures
Sony’s upcoming Xperia event scheduled for May 17 has been completely spoiled in the last couple of days. Numerous leaks revealed not just the phones that Sony plans to introduce later this month, but also most of their specs.

Today, we have another leak for you, which basically leaves nothing to the imagination. Official renders of the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI have just been leaked two weeks before their official announcement.

Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VI, features a pretty standard design with very slim bezels and a small camera island on the left side. One thing that seems rather strange is that the front camera is positioned on the upper left side.

Because of this design choice, the display remains completely clean (no holes), yet rather asymmetric and with slightly thicker bezels to accommodate the front camera. Besides that, there’s nothing unusual or innovative about Sony’s Xperia 1 VI.



The Xperia 10 VI features a similar design, although it does seem to have slightly thicker bezels. Also, the camera island is a lot smaller since it only includes two sensors and a tiny LED flash.

The pictures obtained by AndroidHeadlines show both phones from every angle and confirm each will have their own official case with a kickstand on the back. These accessories are typically sold separately, but Sony might offer them for free to those who pre-order the smartphones.

Sony confirmed last month its Xperia event will take place on May 17. No phones were mentioned in the announcement, but we already know that at least two devices will be introduced in about two weeks from now, the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Featured Stories

Leaked iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 image reveals another thing that has changed between the models
Leaked iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 image reveals another thing that has changed between the models
You can no longer get a decent phone for less than $500
You can no longer get a decent phone for less than $500
Apple's shares blast off after record stock buyback is announced
Apple's shares blast off after record stock buyback is announced
Tim Cook might hint at some AI features during May 7th event
Tim Cook might hint at some AI features during May 7th event
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless