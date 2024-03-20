Can ditching the 4k tall screen for a more mainstream display help the Sony Xperia 1 VI get more buyers?

*Header image: the Sony Xperia 1 V





Sony currently holds less than 1 percent of the global smartphone market. Yet, the brand has some great things going for it... and some things that could very well be done away with without any pain.

Display quality: would you see a difference between a 4k and a 2k display? On a phone?..





Second off, the rumor says the phone could be equipped with a so-called 2k+ resolution. Normal 2k resolution is 2560 x 1440. Most likely 2k+ will mean something in the likes of 3120 x 1440 pixels, like what the S24 Ultra has. Yep, the Galaxy S24 Ultra . And that's a phone with a gorgeous display!





Price



The aspect ratio: recognizable Sony or... mainstream Sony?

The tall and skinny 21:9 aspect ratio of an Xperia phone has become a way to distinguish the phone from competitors. Sony's tall display design originated from the idea that the phone should provide a cinematic feel (modern movies are presented in a 21:9 aspect ratio).



The cinematic feel offered by the phone complemented the Pro-grade camera features it offered and helped with marketing them. However, other phones that lack the cinematically long display don't lack a great feel when watching movies or video content.









Also, the tall form factor made the phone more comfortable to hold, which meant you can easily reach menus at the top. However, nobody's saying otherwise for other flagships on the market.





While many Sony fans would swear by that tall screen, other users may find it less comfortable. And the fact that most people don't complain about the aspect ratio of say the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone means that the majority of people don't mind it.





Let's put things in context, shall we? The Galaxy S24 Ultra 's display ratio is 19.5:9, the iPhone 15 Pro Max 's the same, and the rumor says the Xperia will be joining them at 19.5:9.





Basically, most modern phones sport a similar aspect ratio to that of the big players. And people are used to that.





The Xperia camera: what Sony's got right



Even without this purported upgrade though, Sony's phones produce great photos nonetheless. For one, they're definitely not losing to the competition. Check the below samples taken for our Sony Xperia 1 V review to get an idea how the 1 VI's predecessor performs.





Overall, we see slightly more noise on the Sony's low light photo, and colors aren't as punchy, but in general, the phone captures a good level of detail and realism.







The images pictured here are taken with Sony's Auto mode, without fiddling with RAW files or editing. They are here just to showcase that the phone's actually doing quite good, and is in line with the competition, more or less. Playing with the colors while editing RAW will, of course, give an even better result.



Is there anything else that Sony should improve?



Sony, work on these, pretty please!







Software support

Random bugs

The niche question: why a camera phone?

The Xperia 1 V is aimed at content creators and photographers. It has fancy editing options, sophisticated camera apps, and many camera possibilities that are not really present in other smartphones.







The purpose of smartphone photography, on the other hand, is to allow you to quickly capture a moment in a pretty photo and post it on social media. Or just keep it for yourself.





