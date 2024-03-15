Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Xperia 1 VI rumored to do away with the 2 things that make Sony phones unique

Android Sony
Xperia 1 VI rumored to do away with the 2 things that make Sony phones unique
There are a lot of things that make Sony Xperia phones stand out but the company could ditch two of those with the upcoming Xperia 1 VI. 

Weibo leaker zackbuks has revealed some new info about the device (via GSMArena). Sony's flagship Xperia phones come with ultra-high resolution 4K screens but according to the latest leak, the Xperia 1 VI will have a 2K display.

Xperia 1 VI rumored to do away with the 2 things that make Sony phones unique

Xperia phones are instantly identifiable because of their tall screens and the aspect ratio makes them easier to hold. Sony has reportedly decided to make its next premium phone a little wider and adopt an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

While Sony diehards may prefer high-resolution panels and a tall design, these might be among the reasons why Sony's global market share is a paltry .35 percent. 

4K is an overkill for most users and high-res screens are also more expensive. Maybe the downgrade to a 2K screen will lead to a lower cost, which can surely help the Xperia 1 VI become one of the best phones of 2024, but we are just speculating here. 

As for the tall design, while it may facilitate multitasking by letting you pin a second app on top, not everyone prefers oddly proportioned displays.

Not every aspect of the design is going to change though, which means the Xperia 1 VI will retain its predecessor's thick bezels instead of embracing hole punch cutouts like the rest of the industry. Next year is when we can hope to see a design overhaul, which is also when Sony is expected to drop the Xperia branding. 

zackbuks says the phone will be released globally in May.

The phone is rumored to feature new 48MP ultrawide and telephoto cameras and it looks like higher storage variants will have 16GB of RAM, while the base model will come with 12GB of RAM.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter

Latest News

Apple settles lawsuit over misleading Tim Cook iPhone statement for $490 million
Apple settles lawsuit over misleading Tim Cook iPhone statement for $490 million
Criminals take over family's Cricket account and drain their bank and investment apps
Criminals take over family's Cricket account and drain their bank and investment apps
Google Drive on Android may soon let you add more useful categories to your files
Google Drive on Android may soon let you add more useful categories to your files
Grab the Sennheiser CX Plus for 45% off and experience Sennheiser's sound without breaking the bank
Grab the Sennheiser CX Plus for 45% off and experience Sennheiser's sound without breaking the bank
The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate to debut BOE's new double-layer OLED screen with “600% longer life”
The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate to debut BOE's new double-layer OLED screen with “600% longer life”
Amazon cuts the price of Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro by a whopping 53% making them dirt cheap and a real bargain
Amazon cuts the price of Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro by a whopping 53% making them dirt cheap and a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless