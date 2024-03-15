Up Next:
Xperia 1 VI rumored to do away with the 2 things that make Sony phones unique
There are a lot of things that make Sony Xperia phones stand out but the company could ditch two of those with the upcoming Xperia 1 VI.
Weibo leaker zackbuks has revealed some new info about the device (via GSMArena). Sony's flagship Xperia phones come with ultra-high resolution 4K screens but according to the latest leak, the Xperia 1 VI will have a 2K display.
Xperia phones are instantly identifiable because of their tall screens and the aspect ratio makes them easier to hold. Sony has reportedly decided to make its next premium phone a little wider and adopt an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
While Sony diehards may prefer high-resolution panels and a tall design, these might be among the reasons why Sony's global market share is a paltry .35 percent.
4K is an overkill for most users and high-res screens are also more expensive. Maybe the downgrade to a 2K screen will lead to a lower cost, which can surely help the Xperia 1 VI become one of the best phones of 2024, but we are just speculating here.
As for the tall design, while it may facilitate multitasking by letting you pin a second app on top, not everyone prefers oddly proportioned displays.
Not every aspect of the design is going to change though, which means the Xperia 1 VI will retain its predecessor's thick bezels instead of embracing hole punch cutouts like the rest of the industry. Next year is when we can hope to see a design overhaul, which is also when Sony is expected to drop the Xperia branding.
zackbuks says the phone will be released globally in May.
The phone is rumored to feature new 48MP ultrawide and telephoto cameras and it looks like higher storage variants will have 16GB of RAM, while the base model will come with 12GB of RAM.
