Nothing enters over-ear market with Headphone (1): designed for sound and visual impact

The Nothing Headphone (1) is here, bringing a recognizable look and some serious audio prowess.

Nothing is branching out, and now it's announced its first over-ear headphones, the Headphone (1). These gorgeous headphones are the company's first entry into the over-ear audio market.

The headphones are engineered in collaboration with KEF, a company that produces high-end audio products, including Hi-Fi speakers. 

Design 


As with anything that Nothing does, the Nothing Headphone (1) also features a recognizable and different design. The trademark transparent elements are here as well, making the headphones recognizably Nothing. In the meantime, all components of the device are designed to be comfortable and for visual impact.



The ear cup is made from aluminum and durable plastics, while the telescopic arms are adjustable. The device also features oil-resistant ear cushions that adapt to the listener's head, as well as reduce ear pressure, and provide a comfortable seal for you to enjoy your favorite music all day.  

Meanwhile, Headphone (1) features tactile controls built into the physical design instead of touch controls. There's a Roller, Paddle, and Button which provide a precise and reliable way to adjust volume, navigate your music, or switch ANC modes. The lack of touch controls eliminates the need to guess how to rap precisely for what function. 

From the tactile controls to the transparent construction, every detail is intentional.It’s a product that looks different, works differently, and invites people to connect with sound in a more expressive way.
-Adam Bates, Head of Design and Nothing

Sound: in collaboration with KEF


Of course, every headphone's main purpose is to enjoy the sound. And Nothing promises not to disappoint with the Headphone (1). The company has partnered with KEF, a company with over 60 years of experience in Hi-Fi sound. 

As a result, there's a custom-built 40mm dynamic driver that allows for a rich, natural sound with deep bass, detailed mids, and crisp treble for all modes: ANC, Transparency, and Spatial Audio. 

Meanwhile, the Headphone (1) also has on-device spatialization and built-in head tracking, so every source can be turned into a 360-degree surround sound stage. And yep, it will adapt to your movement in real-time. 

The Headphone (1) supports Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, USB-C for lossless playback, and a 3.5mm jack. So, you can enjoy your music however you prefer, be it wired or wireless. 

On top of all that, the Headphone (1) also features a precision damping system and high-linearity suspension for further minimizing any distortion and ensuring the music sounds exactly how it was intended by its creator.

ANC 


Headphone (1) also features real-time ANC that adapts to changing environments. There's also Transparency Mode when you need to be aware of your surroundings.  

For calls, there's a 4-mic ENC system powered by AI and trained on more than 28 million noise scenarios. This system ensures your voice is clearly captured for calls no matter how loud the noise around you is. 

Battery 


The Headphone (1) delivers up to 35 hours of listening time, according to Nothing. What's even better is that for just 5 minutes of charging, you can enjoy up to 2.4 hours of playback, and that is with ANC on. The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.3, dual device connection, Fast Pair support and low-latency performance. 

Channel Hop and AI 


Of course, no new tech comes without the power of AI. A central experience for the Headphone (1) is the Button, which is a customisable control option. You can customize it in the Nothing X app. For example, with a single press, you can activate Channel Hop. 

Channel Hop is a quick-switch feature that cycles between recent audio apps and favorite functions which eliminates the need for menus and switching screens. For example, you can jump between music, podcasts, and voice notes. It's a great feature while you're commuting, working, or exercising.

The Button can also be configured to trigger voice commands, launch News Report, or even open Essential Space, which is Nothing's space for memories managed by AI. 

Meanwhile, the Headphone (1) features an 8-band Advanced EQ in the Nothing X app which lets you fine-tune the sound to your preference, and not just bass and treble. 

Price and availability 


Nothing's new Headphone (1) will be available in two colors: black or white for £299 / $299 / €299. Pre-orders for the device start on July 4 at nothing.tech and select partners. Headphone (1) will be hitting the shelves on July 15. 

