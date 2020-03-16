Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's best wireless headphones are cheaper than ever before (new with warranty)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 16, 2020, 7:58 AM
Sony's best wireless headphones are cheaper than ever before (new with warranty)
Sony's Android handsets haven't been selling like hotcakes for many years now, but a recent bundle deal made the Xperia 1 flagship unusually compelling, combining the extra-tall Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a pair of extremely well-reviewed wireless headphones at a total discount of more than $550.

If you only want to purchase the Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ears, though, Woot is now offering by far the best deal yet on brand-new units. You have 24 hours to snatch the noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth cans at $229.99 instead of a $349.99 list price from the Amazon-owned e-tailer, and yes, that includes a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty.

Frequently discounted by 50, 70, or even 100 bucks in the last few months, these sleek yet powerful headphones can only be found for less than the aforementioned price currently charged by Woot in refurbished condition on eBay. That's obviously much more problematic than buying these bad boys brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, especially from a warranty standpoint.

Commercially released all the way back in 2018, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are still arguably among the best wireless headphones equipped with state-of-the-art digital noise cancellation technology in the world, vying for that throne against the Bose 700 and QuietComfort 35 II, at least until the WH-1000XM4 model is unveiled, which could literally happen any day now.

In addition to sound quality and noise cancellation, battery life is undoubtedly a key selling point of these deeply discounted headphones, which can keep the music going for up to a mind-blowing 30 hours on a single charge, while needing a measly 10 minutes to recharge for five hours of extra playback time. 

Available in a single black color from Woot at 230 bucks a pair, the WH-1000XM3 also have a very comfortable design going for them, as well as a feature called Smart Listening that automatically adjusts ambient sound to your activity, built-in Alexa voice assistance, and convenient touch controls for activating said AI, changing tracks, and adjusting your volume.

