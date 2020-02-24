Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones score another huge discount on Amazon
They've been on sale many times before, but their price rarely drops below $200. The most recent deal offered on Amazon brings the total price near that $200 mark, which is still good considering the headphones usually cost $350.
If you don't mind owning a pair of pink headphones, you can save no less than $130 when you buy the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. A 37% discount is a great deal, which is why we believe it will go offline pretty soon, so you might want to hurry if you plan to buy of pair.
