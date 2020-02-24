Accessories Deals Audio

Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones score another huge discount on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 24, 2020, 3:02 PM
Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones score another huge discount on Amazon
Bose's $350 noise-canceling headphones have never been cheaper on Amazon unless you count the refurbished models. The QuietComfort 35 II are among the best wireless noise-canceling headphones launched by Bose, but also some the best on the market.

They've been on sale many times before, but their price rarely drops below $200. The most recent deal offered on Amazon brings the total price near that $200 mark, which is still good considering the headphones usually cost $350.

The only drawback is that you can only get the limited-edition Rose Gold version if you want to save some money. The Black and White models aren't on sale and you'll have to pay the full price if you select them.

If you don't mind owning a pair of pink headphones, you can save no less than $130 when you buy the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. A 37% discount is a great deal, which is why we believe it will go offline pretty soon, so you might want to hurry if you plan to buy of pair.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

kesoya8988
Reply

1. kesoya8988

Posts: 7; Member since: 46 min ago

my friend's step-sister makes $67 an hour on the internet. She has been fired from work for 6 months but last month her income was $13711 just working on the internet for a few hours. learn this here now....... w­w­w­.w­o­r­k­8­3­.c­o­m

posted on 43 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones score another huge discount on Amazon
Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones score another huge discount on Amazon
Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders arrive with two freebies in tow
Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders arrive with two freebies in tow
-$50
Here's how you can save $50 on Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds+ at AT&T
Expires in - 1m 1wHere's how you can save $50 on Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds+ at AT&T
-100%
Find out here if you're eligible for a free 2-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription
Expires in - 6d 10hFind out here if you're eligible for a free 2-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription
The best budget Android phone just got another price cut
The best budget Android phone just got another price cut
-%20
The new Galaxy S10 Lite gets a big discount on eBay
The new Galaxy S10 Lite gets a big discount on eBay

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless