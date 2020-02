Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones score another huge discount on Amazon

Bose's $350 noise-canceling headphones have never been cheaper on Amazon unless you count the refurbished models. The QuietComfort 35 II are among the best wireless noise-canceling headphones launched by Bose, but also some the best on the market.They've been on sale many times before , but their price rarely drops below $200. The most recent deal offered on Amazon brings the total price near that $200 mark, which is still good considering the headphones usually cost $350.The only drawback is that you can only get the limited-edition Rose Gold version if you want to save some money. The Black and White models aren't on sale and you'll have to pay the full price if you select them.If you don't mind owning a pair of pink headphones, you can save no less than $130 when you buy the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. A 37% discount is a great deal, which is why we believe it will go offline pretty soon, so you might want to hurry if you plan to buy of pair.