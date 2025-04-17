Grab the Sony WH-CH720N for 35% off with Amazon's limited-time sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you looking for budget Sony headphones that won't set you back as much as the WH-1000XM5? Consider the Sony WH-CH720N. These sub-$150 headphones share some features with the brand's much more expensive options, such as 360 Reality Audio and noise cancelling capabilities. Plus, you can buy them for 35% off with Amazon's latest promo!
That's right — the over-ear headphones are now available for just under $100. However, only the White New colorway is available at $52 off. If you prefer a darker color, consider Best Buy, which sells all three colorways with a $50 discount.
What about their noise cancelling capabilities? These headphones aren't a champion in that field, but they do a pretty good job of keeping low-end rumbles out of your listening experience. You can expect a decent attenuation of other frequencies, too. Then again, if you're looking for high-class ANC, those might not fit the bill.
In terms of battery life, you get up to 35 hours of listening time per charge. While not top-of-the-line in this department, the WH-CH720N should still last you several business days. Additionally, they support fast charging, giving you about an hour of playtime in just three minutes.
If you think the Sony WH-CH720N check enough boxes to make a worthwhile investment, now's the time to buy a set. Head to Amazon and get your 35% discount while it lasts!
That's right — the over-ear headphones are now available for just under $100. However, only the White New colorway is available at $52 off. If you prefer a darker color, consider Best Buy, which sells all three colorways with a $50 discount.
The WH-CH720N boast a supremely lightweight design, allowing all-day comfort. On top of that, they have excellent clamping force — they're snug enough to stay put during workouts without causing uncomfortable pressure. That said, users wearing glasses might not find them the perfect fit, so keep that in mind.
What about their noise cancelling capabilities? These headphones aren't a champion in that field, but they do a pretty good job of keeping low-end rumbles out of your listening experience. You can expect a decent attenuation of other frequencies, too. Then again, if you're looking for high-class ANC, those might not fit the bill.
As for sound quality, these fellas should especially appeal to bass lovers. The bass is punchy and prominent right out of the box, but vocals and instrumentals still shine through. Of course, you can tune the headphones to your taste and achieve a more balanced audio profile.
In terms of battery life, you get up to 35 hours of listening time per charge. While not top-of-the-line in this department, the WH-CH720N should still last you several business days. Additionally, they support fast charging, giving you about an hour of playtime in just three minutes.
If you think the Sony WH-CH720N check enough boxes to make a worthwhile investment, now's the time to buy a set. Head to Amazon and get your 35% discount while it lasts!
17 Apr, 2025Grab the Sony WH-CH720N for 35% off with Amazon's limited-time sale
24 Mar, 2025Get your top-of-the-line Sony WF-1000XM5 buds at this record low price before they go out of stock! Amazon incredibly makes the state-of-the-art Sony WH-1000XM5 cheaper than ever before The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a must-have at $168 off on Amazon
20 Feb, 2025Grab the Sony LinkBuds S at their Black Friday price with this smashing Amazon sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: