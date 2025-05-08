Sony WH-1000XM6 leak reveals all specs and details
When it comes to audio equipment, and headphones specifically, Sony is up there with all the big boys - you know, Samsung, Apple. Some might even argue that the Japanese company has the best noise-canceling tech in the industry.
There's a good reason the WH-1000XM5 over-the-ear headphones can be found in pretty much every best headphones list on the internet (ours included). And now we have information about the next model that seems to be coming shortly, the Sony WH-1000XM6.
Sadly, there's no image of the actual headphones, but the specs sheet is pretty detailed. The screenshot is pretty low-quality, so we pulled up the information and arranged it neatly in a pretty table. Here's what you need to know.
Looking at the specs table above, it's important to put all those features and specs into perspective. The previous model already raised the bar for noise cancellation, but it seems that Sony is amping up its game in this department with the WH-1000XM6. Here are the main differences between the two models.
Even though the differences might not be that many, a new noise-suppressing chip and two additional microphones sound like a decent upgrade. The WH-1000XM5 uses the QN1 chip, so Sony is skipping one generation, going straight to the QN3, which will potentially bring even better noise cancellation and sound quality.
The report from Dealabs also includes a retail price for the WH-1000XM6. According to the information, these headphones will launch in the US between May 14 and May 16 (the listing says May 15) at $449.99. This is a $50 price jump compared to the previous generation, which launched for $399 last May.
When we say "information," we actually mean ALL the information, thanks to a premature listing that was accidentally published on Amazon Spain and spotted by Reddit user peruho. Unsurprisingly, the listing has been taken down, but the guys at Dealabs were able to snap a screenshot and put it up for all of us to see.
Sony WH-1000XM6 leaked specifications:
*based on leaked information
|Sony WH-1000XM6*
|Noise cancelling
|QN3 HD Noise Cancelling
12 microphones
Multi Noise Sensor technology
Auto NC Optimizer
|Battery
|30 hours
3 minutes of fast charging = 3 hours
|Audio
|30mm drivers
Hi-Res Audio
DSEE Extreme
10-band EQ
LDAC
|Other features
|Adaptive Sound Control
Quick Attention
Background Music
Personalized Spatial Audio
Wind Noise Reduction
360 Reality Audio with head tracking
Speak to Chat
|Connectivity
|Multipoint connection
Bluetooth 5.3
|Ports
|USB-C
3.5mm jack
|Dimensions
|Height: 25.69 cm
Width: 20 cm
Depth: 7.83 cm
Weight: 254 g
|In-box
|Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones
Carrying case
USB Type-C charging cable
3.5mm Jack audio cable (length 1.2m)
|Colors
|Black
Platinum Silver
Midnight Blue
|Design
|Foldable
Adjustable
Closed
|Compatibility
|Android
iOS
PC
Mac
|Price
|$449.99
Sony WH-1000XM6 vs WH-1000XM5: Main Differences
Sony WH-1000XM6 vs WH-1000XM5*
- New QN3 real-time noise-canceling processor vs QN1
- A little heavier at 254 grams versus 250 g for the previous model
- Bluetooth 5.3 versus 5.2 on the XM5
- 6 microphones on each cup for a total of 12 vs 10 mics for the XM5
- New Platinum Silver color but the Smoky Pink is missing
- More expensive starting at $449 versus $399 for the previous model
- All other specs look pretty much the same (codecs, features)
*based on leaked info
The retail box content (and the included 1.2mm 3.5mm cable, specifically) also hits that Sony is going to keep the 3.5 mm jack on the WH-1000XM6, which is a good thing, as you can use the headphones both in wireless and wired mode. There's also a carrying case included, which isn't a new thing, as all previous models from the series came with cases in the retail package.
The leaked Sony WH-1000XM6 Amazon Spain listing | Image by Dealabs"
Finally, there's not much difference when it comes to colors. The previous model is available in four hues - Black, Midnight Blue, Silver, and Smoky Pink, while, according to the leaked listing, the WH-1000XM6 will launch in only three colors - Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue.
Are you excited about the next flagship headphones by Sony? Would you buy them at $449.99? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!
