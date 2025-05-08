Sony WH-1000XM6 leak reveals all specs and details

Sony WH-1000XM6 leaked specifications:

*based on leaked information





Sony WH-1000XM6 vs WH-1000XM5: Main Differences

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs WH-1000XM5*

New QN3 real-time noise-canceling processor vs QN1

A little heavier at 254 grams versus 250 g for the previous model

Bluetooth 5.3 versus 5.2 on the XM5

6 microphones on each cup for a total of 12 vs 10 mics for the XM5

New Platinum Silver color but the Smoky Pink is missing

More expensive starting at $449 versus $399 for the previous model

All other specs look pretty much the same (codecs, features)

*based on leaked info





The retail box content (and the included 1.2mm 3.5mm cable, specifically) also hits that Sony is going to keep the 3.5 mm jack on the WH-1000XM6, which is a good thing, as you can use the headphones both in wireless and wired mode. There's also a carrying case included, which isn't a new thing, as all previous models from the series came with cases in the retail package.









Finally, there's not much difference when it comes to colors. The previous model is available in four hues - Black, Midnight Blue, Silver, and Smoky Pink, while, according to the leaked listing, the WH-1000XM6 will launch in only three colors - Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue.



The report from Dealabs also includes a retail price for the WH-1000XM6. According to the information, these headphones will launch in the US between May 14 and May 16 (the listing says May 15) at $449.99. This is a $50 price jump compared to the previous generation, which launched for $399 last May.





Looking at the specs table above, it's important to put all those features and specs into perspective. The previous model already raised the bar for noise cancellation, but it seems that Sony is amping up its game in this department with the WH-1000XM6. Here are the main differences between the two models.Even though the differences might not be that many, a new noise-suppressing chip and two additional microphones sound like a decent upgrade. The WH-1000XM5 uses the QN1 chip, so Sony is skipping one generation, going straight to the QN3, which will potentially bring even better noise cancellation and sound quality.