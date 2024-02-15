Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

These 'unopened' Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale at a bargain price for a limited time

Are you in the market for a nice pair of high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones... available at a lower price than Apple's somewhat divisive and decidedly outdated AirPods Max? It's hard to think of a nicer option than the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are somehow both newer and cheaper than the recently discounted AirPods Max, not to mention objectively better in almost every major department.

Normally priced at $399.99, these bad boys are frequently marked down by major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, which is pretty surprising given the glowing reviews and relatively young age of the WH-1000XM5.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, you can currently purchase "unopened" units for $279.99 a pair from Woot, and although this hot new deal does come with a... bit of an inconvenience, its appeal is pretty much unrivaled. You only have four more days (and counting) to snap up these cheaper-than-ever black-coated WH-1000XM5s through the official Woot app on your Android device or iPhone... as long as you can live with a 90-day seller warranty.

Alternatively, you can still score a decent but far less substantial $72 discount at Amazon, which of course happens to be Woot's parent company, for brand-new units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

That's quite a tough choice, we know, but the same can't be said about the headphones themselves, which have virtually no real competition in terms of overall audio performance, active noise cancellation skills, battery life, voice call quality, and connectivity in the sub-$400 segment (let alone the sub-$300 bracket).

Capable of keeping your tunes going for no less than 30 hours between charges, Sony's best-ever over-ear headphones promise to go easy on your head during extended listening sessions while completely isolating you from your surroundings whenever, wherever, and for however long you please.

