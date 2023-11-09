The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale at a killer Black Friday price





But some gadgets are simply too good to ever receive truly deep price cuts, in which cases you may need to settle for savings of 82 bucks. That might seem like a random and fairly modest number, but it's actually exactly how much Walmart has slashed off the $399.99 MSRP of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for the retailer's first of several special Black Friday 2023 sales events.

Kicked off on November 8, this particular online-only deal looks like it could well expire before that crazy Sony WF-C500 bargain also inevitably goes away. That's because both the midnight blue and silver color options are already out of stock, leaving early Christmas shoppers on tight budgets with just the black model at their disposal.





Although we strongly advise you to hurry and pull the trigger while the black-coated WH-1000XM5 cans are still available at their unprecedented discount, one important thing that you should definitely take into consideration is that the offer actually comes from a third-party seller rather than Walmart itself.





On the bright side, we are talking about a seller vetted and certified by Walmart with a "pro" rating, which apparently makes it a "top performer with a proven track record of creating great shopping experiences for customers."





That sounds pretty trustworthy to us, and if you're after a pair of premium over-ear headphones guaranteed to sound... essentially like no other product on the market today, now's the time to save a little bit of money and potentially cross a major item off your shopping list for Christmas.

The holiday season is a time of joy, serenity, gift-giving, and of course, scoring amazing tech products at stupid high discounts... if you know where and when to look for the best deals on the best devices.