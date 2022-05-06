Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony hasn't made a lot of headlines with many interesting new products so far this year, but according to multiple reliable leakers and the company itself, that's set to change in a big way in the very near future.
In addition to very clearly preparing the official announcement of the ultra-high-end Xperia 1 IV handset and possibly the mid-range Xperia 10 IV on May 11, the British branch of the Japan-based tech giant is now also confirming what seems like a separate May 12 launch event.
This is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM BST, 6 PM CEST, 1 PM Eastern, or 10 AM Pacific Time, strongly suggesting whatever's in the pipeline here will raise the interest of a lot of people in the Western Hemisphere.
Your world starts here. Join us for some exciting news May 12 at 17:00 BST: https://t.co/HCF6m4tszSpic.twitter.com/k1RK3w77tN— Sony UK (@SonyUK) May 5, 2022
Of course, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to look at Sony UK's teaser image on Twitter and know exactly what's coming, especially with Jon Prosser spelling everything out for his followers on the same social media platform.
Leaked a couple of times already in two different sets of images revealing everything from their color options to the battery life rating Sony plans to advertise as a key selling point, the noise-cancelling WH-1000XM5 headphones are definitely slated for a May 12 announcement with a $399 price tag likely attached to their convoluted name.
Interestingly, Prosser expects 2020's very well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 to stick around at their regular $349 price too, which means the company might not be entirely convinced the new design will be a winner.
Naturally, we're curious to see just how low the already oft-discounted WH-1000XM4 will actually go after their sequel's commercial debut with 30 and not 40 hours of battery life between charges (with state-of-the-art ANC technology enabled at all times).
Previously leaked LinkBuds S image
Perhaps even more interestingly, the LinkBuds S earbuds leaked a couple of weeks ago in super-high-res pictures are now expected to go official on May 18 with a recommended price of $199, active noise cancellation of their own, and a trio of paint jobs including white, black, and "desert sand."
That's some pretty exciting stuff across the board, but it's definitely a little weird that Sony reportedly intends to unveil new mobile and audio products on three different dates over the next couple of weeks alone.
