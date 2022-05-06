Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices









This is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM BST, 6 PM CEST, 1 PM Eastern, or 10 AM Pacific Time, strongly suggesting whatever's in the pipeline here will raise the interest of a lot of people in the Western Hemisphere.





Your world starts here. Join us for some exciting news May 12 at 17:00 BST: https://t.co/HCF6m4tszSpic.twitter.com/k1RK3w77tN — Sony UK (@SonyUK) May 5, 2022









Leaked a couple of times already in two different sets of images revealing everything from their color options to the battery life rating Sony plans to advertise as a key selling point, the noise-cancelling WH-1000XM5 headphones are definitely slated for a May 12 announcement with a $399 price tag likely attached to their convoluted name.





Interestingly, Prosser expects 2020's very well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 to stick around at their regular $349 price too, which means the company might not be entirely convinced the new design will be a winner.





Naturally, we're curious to see just how low the already oft-discounted WH-1000XM4 will actually go after their sequel's commercial debut with 30 and not 40 hours of battery life between charges (with state-of-the-art ANC technology enabled at all times).













That's some pretty exciting stuff across the board, but it's definitely a little weird that Sony reportedly intends to unveil new mobile and audio products on three different dates over the next couple of weeks alone.

Sony hasn't made a lot of headlines with many interesting new products so far this year, but according to multiple reliable leakers and the company itself, that's set to change in a big way in the very near future.