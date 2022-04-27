 Leaked Sony earbuds promise advanced noise-canceling - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

Leaked Sony earbuds promise advanced noise-canceling

Sony Audio
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Leaked Sony earbuds promise advanced noise-canceling
Sony’s most important audio products have just leaked before their official reveal. We’ve already reported about the company’s upcoming WH-1000XM5, so let’s take a look at Sony’s unannounced earbuds, part of the LinkBuds series, the LinkBuds S.

These earbuds carry the WF-LSN900 model number and will be available in three color options: black, white and gold (via TheWalkmanBlog). Several pictures of the LinkBuds S have been leaked by SnoopyTech, alongside a few details about what to expect from these.

The first major thing about the LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling earbuds is that Sony has decided to switch from ambient sound to advanced noise-canceling. Also, the earbuds will feature automatic playback that learns from the user’s behavior.

Other highlights of the earbuds include a proximity sensor, charging pins, and a vent that releases the air pressure between inside and outside of the earphones. It’s yet unclear from the pictures if these will come with wireless charging, but that would be a nice feature to have.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t include any details about price and availability, but an official announcement can’t be too far off seeing that Sony already has all the marketing materials ready.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless