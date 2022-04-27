Leaked Sony earbuds promise advanced noise-canceling
Sony’s most important audio products have just leaked before their official reveal. We’ve already reported about the company’s upcoming WH-1000XM5, so let’s take a look at Sony’s unannounced earbuds, part of the LinkBuds series, the LinkBuds S.
These earbuds carry the WF-LSN900 model number and will be available in three color options: black, white and gold (via TheWalkmanBlog). Several pictures of the LinkBuds S have been leaked by SnoopyTech, alongside a few details about what to expect from these.
Other highlights of the earbuds include a proximity sensor, charging pins, and a vent that releases the air pressure between inside and outside of the earphones. It’s yet unclear from the pictures if these will come with wireless charging, but that would be a nice feature to have.
These earbuds carry the WF-LSN900 model number and will be available in three color options: black, white and gold (via TheWalkmanBlog). Several pictures of the LinkBuds S have been leaked by SnoopyTech, alongside a few details about what to expect from these.
The first major thing about the LinkBuds S truly wireless noise-canceling earbuds is that Sony has decided to switch from ambient sound to advanced noise-canceling. Also, the earbuds will feature automatic playback that learns from the user’s behavior.
Other highlights of the earbuds include a proximity sensor, charging pins, and a vent that releases the air pressure between inside and outside of the earphones. It’s yet unclear from the pictures if these will come with wireless charging, but that would be a nice feature to have.
Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t include any details about price and availability, but an official announcement can’t be too far off seeing that Sony already has all the marketing materials ready.
Things that are NOT allowed: