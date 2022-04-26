 Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images - PhoneArena
Sony Audio
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Some of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones available on the market come from Sony. There aren’t too many worthy competitors for Sony’s WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, and there will probably be even fewer for the upcoming model that has just leaked on the internet.

The unannounced Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones will keep the same high-quality sound features from the previous models but slightly change the design. The WH-1000XM5 marks a slight departure from the aesthetics of the WH-1000XM3 and XM4, yet they remain recognizable as Sony’s top-tier wireless headphones.

The high-res pictures published recently by TechnikNews show a new design for Sony’s WH-1000XM5, which comes in line with today’s modern trends. The headphones now feature a more seamless, compact design, but Sony kept the color choice at the minimum: Black and Silver.

It feels like Sony’s language design for this specific lineup of products has finally matured. Although very simple and compact, the modern design of the WH-1000XM5 is ultimately meant to enhance ease-of-use and functionality.

Unfortunately, not much is known about the technical specifications except for the fact that they should provide up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, a 10-hour increase from the previous model. No release date or price has been leaked yet, but we’re likely to learn more in the not-so-distant future.

