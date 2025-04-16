Amazon's sweet deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 is back, waiting to be snatched up

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to grab the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones without paying full price, this is it! Right now, they're selling for 18% off on Amazon. This means you can snag them for south of $329, scoring a sweet $72 discount.

While this deal tends to come and go, it hasn't been available since the end of March. There's no telling how long it'll stick around this time, but one thing's for sure—you don't want to miss out!

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Blue: Save $72 on Amazon!

$72 off (18%)
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now $72 off, bringing the price down to just under $329. They deliver premium sound, outstanding noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. If you’ve been eyeing these bad boys, now’s a great time to grab them for less!
Buy at Amazon


Sony packed these headphones with premium sound featuring deep, punchy bass and crisp highs, delivering an exceptional listening experience out of the box. In addition, you can fine-tune their audio to match your taste via the EQ settings in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app.

What's more, these puppies boast industry-leading ANC that can mute the whole world. Whether you need to block out distractions during work, tune out the chaos of your commute, or just vibe to your favorite playlist in absolute peace, the WH-1000XM5 has you covered.

Love long listening sessions? These headphones are definitely for you—they're lightweight, designed for all-day wear, and feature plush, cozy earpads. Additionally, you get up to 30 hours of battery life, and if you're running low, a quick 10-minute charge gives you 5 extra hours of playtime—perfect for when you need a fast power-up before heading out.

All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones on the market, and you really can't go wrong picking them up, especially now that they're available at a discounted price. So, don't waste any more time—score a pair with this deal now!
