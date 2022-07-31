 Sony's ageless WH-1000XM4 headphones are on a limited-time clearance sale at a killer price - PhoneArena
Sony's ageless WH-1000XM4 headphones are on a limited-time clearance sale at a killer price

Deals
1
Sony's ageless WH-1000XM4 headphones are on a limited-time clearance sale at a killer price
If you're in the market for some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2022, you may have realized a bunch of the top contenders for that title are unchanged for several years now.

The 2020-released Sony WH-1000XM4, for instance, have clearly not aged like your typical premium smartphone from a couple of years back, being technically replaced by an upgraded and redesigned WH-1000XM5 model as the company's over-ear flagship while undoubtedly still looking like a very smart buy... at the right price.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, New, 1-Year Warranty
$98 off (28%)
$249 99
$348
Buy at Woot

$348 is certainly not it, even with the WH-1000XM5 normally available for a slightly higher $398, but Amazon offered a great discount recently for Prime members only and now Woot is running a compelling "clearance" sale of its own for a very limited time.

You have until the end of the day to use the official app of the Amazon-owned e-tailer to get a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of the WH-1000XM4 at $249.99 after a cool 28 percent markdown, and no, you don't need a Prime subscription. 

This is pretty close to the best deal ever offered on these noise-cancelling oldies but goodies, and given that Woot is seemingly looking to "clear" out its inventory here, you might not get another chance at saving around 100 bucks.

Amazon itself, mind you, continues to charge the full $348 for all three WH-1000XM4 color options, and if you hurry, Woot will even hook you up with the same one-year Sony warranty as its parent company for your 250 bucks. 

In addition to "industry-leading" noise cancellation technology (at least by the industry's pre-WH-1000XM5 standards), these deeply discounted bad boys have excellent battery life of up to 30 hours between charges to offer, as well as top-shelf overall sound quality, crystal clear calls, and handy touch controls. You simply cannot do better at that price point... unless you prefer to get the newer WH-1000XM5 in "like new" condition, which is also a great choice.
Loading Comments...

