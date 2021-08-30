The extraordinary Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices

The extraordinary Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices0
The very well-reviewed and presumably very popular Sony WH-1000XM3, for instance, are... no longer among the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy after making their commercial debut back in 2018.
In fact, the noise-cancelling Sony WH-1000XM3 have only been priced (slightly) lower than $179.99 once or twice before, and just like this killer new 24-hour Best Buy deal, bargain hunters didn't get a lot of time to claim their huge discounts then either.
Keep in mind that Best Buy only has the black color option in stock at an absolutely colossal $170 markdown from its original $349.99 price, and if you compare the WH-1000XM3 to their successors, you won't actually find a lot of differences or clear reasons to justify the WH-1000XM4's current premium.
Despite their advanced age, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones still offer one of the most sophisticated noise cancellation technologies in the world, as well as top-notch overall audio performance and stellar battery life, all wrapped in a winning design that the WH-1000XM4 have not changed in any meaningful way.