Accessories Sony Deals Audio

The extraordinary Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The extraordinary Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices
It's hard to imagine a universe where we would ever recommend you purchase a three year-old high-end smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch (unless, of course, you're on a really tight budget), but headphones tend to age differently than all those other consumer product categories.

The very well-reviewed and presumably very popular Sony WH-1000XM3, for instance, are... no longer among the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy after making their commercial debut back in 2018. 

But with the upgraded WH-1000XM4 normally priced at around 350 bucks, it's difficult to deny the appeal of the older generation when said cans are available for under two Benjamins. It's not everyday that you get such an opportunity, mind you, and today just so happens to be one of those rare days.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, Black

$170 off (49%)
$179 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

In fact, the noise-cancelling Sony WH-1000XM3 have only been priced (slightly) lower than $179.99 once or twice before, and just like this killer new 24-hour Best Buy deal, bargain hunters didn't get a lot of time to claim their huge discounts then either.

With no guarantee that we'll ever see these bad boys drop to $170 or less in brand-new condition, it might be wise to pull the trigger right now and ask questions later. After all, the same "ancient" headphones are currently available for more than $160 on Amazon... in pre-owned condition.

Keep in mind that Best Buy only has the black color option in stock at an absolutely colossal $170 markdown from its original $349.99 price, and if you compare the WH-1000XM3 to their successors, you won't actually find a lot of differences or clear reasons to justify the WH-1000XM4's current premium.

Despite their advanced age, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones still offer one of the most sophisticated noise cancellation technologies in the world, as well as top-notch overall audio performance and stellar battery life, all wrapped in a winning design that the WH-1000XM4 have not changed in any meaningful way.

