Walmart offers the budget Sony WF-C500 at discounted prices, making them even more affordable

Deals
In case you missed it, yesterday, we shared a deal on Sony’s latest and most impressive wireless earbud, the WF-1000XM5. But then again, we know too well that not everyone can afford to spend too much money on the best earbuds or phones. So, today, we offer you a budget-friendly alternative, again bearing the Sony logo. We’re talking about the WF-C500, now some $38 cheaper at Walmart.

While the merchant’s current offer on these great budget earbuds certainly isn’t as attractive as its Black Friday promo (when you could get a pair of these for about $30), it’s definitely not something you can see every day. For instance, Amazon also sells them at a discount, but it’s not as good as the one we see at Walmart. So, if you’re on a shoestring budget, these should be more than enough to meet your basic needs.

Right off the bat, you shouldn’t expect wonders out of these earbuds. Typically retailing at about $100, they obviously don’t come with the fanciest wireless earbud technology features like Active Noise Cancellation with multiple modes or Bluetooth Multipoint. Even so, they’re a perfect choice for everyday use with their IPX4 rating and solid design. You can even use them at the gym or during your evening run!

Standing out with their comfortable and lightweight design and Sony’s patented DSEE engine, these earbuds also offer great passive noise isolation. Note that this isn’t ANC, meaning you’ll need to find the perfect fit in order to get the most out of their passive noise isolation.

Now, onto the soundstage. While these are budget-friendly earbuds, they should actually sound rather good for their price range. There’s a slight underemphasis on the mids compared to the bass and higher frequencies, but you need to listen really carefully to notice it. Plus, if you’re casually listening while you run or during workouts, you should be mostly satisfied with their sound performance.

The WF-C500 also offer good battery life for their price bracket. You should be able to squeeze in 9-10 hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 20 hours with the charging case. While the case only gives you one extra charge, the good news is that it supports fast charging.

