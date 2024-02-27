Sony's industry-leading WF-1000XM5 can be yours for less through this Walmart deal

Recommended Stories

To sweeten this already sweet deal, we couldn’t find available offers on non-renewed Sony WF-1000XM5 at Best Buy or Amazon. Evidently, Walmart’s deal might not be super generous, savings-wise, but it’s the best one available at all three stores. So far, so good – but are these puppies worth the investment?While they may not be everyone’s cup of tea with their glossy finish, Sony’s latest wireless wireless earbuds are quite impressive. They offer great ANC, giving you alone time anywhere and at any time, not to mention outstanding 360 Reality Audio. The earbuds also boast more microphones than their predecessors (three in each earbud, to be exact), catering to exceptionally crisp and clear phone call quality even in the busiest of environments.Then again, the XM5 give you slightly overemphasized lower frequencies out of the box. In other words, they may be a bit bassy for some people’s taste. On the bright side, their proprietary app lets you access multiple EQ settings, allowing you to tweak the soundstage to your liking.Batter-wise, these bad boys offer about the same battery life as their predecessors, giving you about eight hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours with the case included.Ultimately, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are decked out with almost all the latest bells and whistles in wireless earbud technology. They undoubtedly are a bit pricey, but given all their fantastic features and premium design, we’d say they should be worth the investment.