Sony's industry-leading WF-1000XM5 can be yours for less through this Walmart deal

Deals
Sony's industry-leading WF-1000XM5 can be yours for less through Walmart's sweet deal
Have you always wanted a pair of Sony’s latest premium wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM5? Well, we get it; they are super lightweight and offer great 360-degree immersive sound, not to mention they’re decked out with Sony’s industry-leading ANC technology. By the way, the XM5 are now available at Walmart at 20% off their price tag, in case you don’t feel like coughing up almost $300 to get them at their regular price.

Granted, scoring $61 in savings on the in-ear XM5 doesn’t sound like a lavishly good deal. Then again, these first hit the shelves less than a year ago. So, if you ask us, it’s still a bit early for discounts in the $100+ range to spring up like mushrooms. Another thing you should keep in mind is that the latest high-end wireless earbuds by Sony didn’t come at better prices even on Black Friday.

To sweeten this already sweet deal, we couldn’t find available offers on non-renewed Sony WF-1000XM5 at Best Buy or Amazon. Evidently, Walmart’s deal might not be super generous, savings-wise, but it’s the best one available at all three stores. So far, so good – but are these puppies worth the investment?

While they may not be everyone’s cup of tea with their glossy finish, Sony’s latest wireless wireless earbuds are quite impressive. They offer great ANC, giving you alone time anywhere and at any time, not to mention outstanding 360 Reality Audio. The earbuds also boast more microphones than their predecessors (three in each earbud, to be exact), catering to exceptionally crisp and clear phone call quality even in the busiest of environments.

Then again, the XM5 give you slightly overemphasized lower frequencies out of the box. In other words, they may be a bit bassy for some people’s taste. On the bright side, their proprietary app lets you access multiple EQ settings, allowing you to tweak the soundstage to your liking.

Batter-wise, these bad boys offer about the same battery life as their predecessors, giving you about eight hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours with the case included.

Ultimately, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are decked out with almost all the latest bells and whistles in wireless earbud technology. They undoubtedly are a bit pricey, but given all their fantastic features and premium design, we’d say they should be worth the investment.

