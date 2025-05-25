Premium Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds receive generous $102 discount, making them a must-have

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
A woman wearing Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds
While the Sony WH-1000XM5 are selling like hotcakes at $102 off on Amazon right now, the retailer has a tempting offer for those who prefer earbuds to headphones, which we believe is worth jumping on too.

The deal is on the WF-1000XM5, Sony's current top-of-the-line earphones, which are selling for 34% off their price. This allows bargain hunters to snag a pair for south of $199, saving them a whole $102 in the process. Be sure to act fast, though! While all color options are available at this discount, quantities are limited. It would be unfortunate if you missed out on getting these puppies at such an unbeatable price.

Sony WF-1000XM5: 34% OFF on Amazon!

$102 off (34%)
Amazon is selling the high-end Sony WF-1000XM5 at a sweet $102 discount, allowing you to score a pair for under $198. These are among the best earbuds on the market, offering top-quality sound, amazing ANC, and good battery life. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, they offer punchy bass right, clear highs, and well-balanced mids. In addition, you can manually tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their company app or turn on Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts the sound and ANC based on your location and activity.

Speaking of ANC, it's one of the best on the market, muting the world the moment you turn it on. On top of that, it's complemented by exceptional passive isolation, amplifying the silencing effect even further. The result? A listening experience that feels immersive and uninterrupted.

And don't worry—battery life won't be a concern. With up to eight hours from the earbuds or up to 24 hours with the charging case, you'll have plenty of listening time for commuting or even work if you're one of those people who can't get anything done without your favorite earbuds. Just like other premium picks, they support fast charging, giving you about an hour of playback from just three minutes of charging.

All things considered, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are easily some of the best wireless earbuds out there. And at 34% off, they're just unmissable! So, don't wait—save with this deal now!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless