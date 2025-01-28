Sony ULT Field 7 karaoke speaker is now selling at a generous discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for a proper party Bluetooth speaker, then you should hurry up and get the Sony ULT Field 7, while it's still $102 off its price on Amazon. With this discount, you can score a unit for just under $399, which is a great price considering that it usually goes for around $500.
The Sony ULT Field 7, released in April last year, quickly became one of the top party speakers on the market. With dimensions of 20.16 x 8.82 x 8.74 inches, this powerhouse delivers loud sound with punchy bass, making it a top choice for big gatherings. Sony even promotes it as a 'complete entertainment system,' as it allows you to connect a mic for karaoke or a guitar to show off your skills.
What's more, it offers colorful lighting that syncs to the beat. It also works with Sony's Music Center app, allowing you to tailor its audio to your taste. Another highlight is its durability, boasting a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it has full protection against dust and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 3.3 feet (1 meter). In addition, it offers up to 30 hours of listening time at normal volume levels.
All in all, the Sony ULT Field 7 may be far from affordable, but it's worth every penny spent. It offers great sound, has mic and guitar inputs, offers its own light show, and is even more tempting at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and grab one at a heavily discounted price now while the offer lasts!
