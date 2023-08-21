This portable Sony speaker is waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and walletproof at record discount





Of course, JBL is not the only trusted manufacturer of good portable Bluetooth speakers with great quality/price ratios, and if you hurry, you can get the Sony SRS-XE300 at its highest ever discount in your choice of black or light gray hues.





This is a direct (and very serious) rival for the aforementioned JBL Charge 4, normally costing a bit more than that particular model with a more distinctive design and extra-durable construction. The SRS-XE300 is still slightly more expensive than its JBL-made alternative even after a huge and totally unprecedented $70 markdown from a $199.99 list price, but the difference is pretty much negligible right now.





While both speakers are guaranteed to withstand water immersion in addition to the occasional splash and rainy day, which makes them equally good for beach and pool use, only Sony 's rugged soldier also offers protection against dust and even various types of shock (like drops on hard surfaces).





Perhaps even more impressively, the SRS-XE300 promises to last longer between charges as well, at a whopping 24 hours, so unless you... live a very unhealthy lifestyle, this bad boy should be powerful enough to keep all of your outdoor parties going from start to finish without needing to refuel its tank.





For its (lowest ever) price, the waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof speaker also seems to be able to deliver reasonably loud, clear, and high-quality sound free of distortions and anything else that could possibly ruin your party mood. It's pretty obvious that the time has come to push the (order) button before Amazon raises the price again to or around two Benjamins.

While smart speakers are booming around the world (both literally and figuratively), driven primarily by the popularity of Amazon and Google's most affordable voice-controlled models, the reasons why many consumers continue to opt for "dumb" speakers sans Alexa or Google Assistant support remain pretty clear and not at all hard to guess.