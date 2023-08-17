Amazon's state-of-the-art Echo Studio is deeply discounted again, and this time for everyone





Given its incredible sound quality, the Echo Studio is not even that expensive, normally fetching $199.99 and occasionally going for significantly less than that. Today seems to be one such occasion, and unlike last month, all Amazon shoppers can save big on both "charcoal" and "glacier" color options without providing proof of Prime membership or jumping through hoops of any sort.

Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal and Glacier Colors $40 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Granted, this hot new unrestricted deal only offers you the chance to slash $40 off the aforementioned list price of the super-premium smart speaker compared to 45 bucks during the recent Prime Day 2023 festivities , but that's still a pretty substantial discount for a product that was always exceptionally affordable.









This bad boy comes with a grand total of three 2-inch speakers under its hood, as well as a massive 5.3-inch woofer and 30mm tweeter, promising a "wider and more immersive" audio experience than any other member of the expansive Echo family.





That's made possible with the help of spatial audio processing technology and Dolby Atmos support, but while the Echo Studio is very obviously made primarily for streaming music at the highest available quality, its built-in smart home hub functionality and general voice assistant skills are definitely nothing to sneeze at either. Bottom line, you're looking at a phenomenally versatile and impressively loud smart speaker at a hard-to-beat price for a presumably limited time here. What more could you want?

Amazon makes and sells a lot of different Alexa-powered devices for a lot of different budgets and needs, but when it comes to smart speakers not equipped with a touchscreen, there's one model above all others in terms of audio performance and overall capabilities.