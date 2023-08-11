The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
Want to have unforgettable outdoor memories fueled by your favorite tunes? You’ve come to the right place! We’re pleased to share that one of the best Bluetooth speakers, the super incredible JBL Xtreme 2, is back to its Prime Day price! In other words, you can snatch it for 53% less than its usual price at Amazon.
At 53% off, which equates to $230, the JBL Xtreme 2 is a tempting buy indeed. The speaker sports IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning you can bring it by the pool without hesitation. The device should withstand splashes, as it’s fully waterproof. On the downside, the speaker has no dust protection whatsoever. So, we advise you not to let it roll in the sand, as it might get damaged.
With such a loud and powerful speaker like the JBL Xtreme 2, you should have no problem pumping up the party to the max! You might be impressed with the speaker’s battery life, too, by the way. According to JBL, the device can deliver up to 15 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge. Let’s not forget that the item is also very compact and lightweight, meaning you’ll have no problem bringing it wherever you go.
In all, if you’re looking for a powerful and loud outdoor Bluetooth speaker that’s fully waterproof and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, consider getting this exceptional item. It brings a lot of value for its price, especially at this unbeatable price.
As you might guess, this isn’t the first time when the outdoor Bluetooth speaker has seen this massive price drop. Then again, it’s worth mentioning that the retailer hasn’t offered a better price for the item in quite a while. So, if you need a durable and waterproof outdoor speaker with generous battery life, we advise you to consider this deal.
Setting up this outdoor speaker should be as easy as it gets, for it connects via Bluetooth. As for the audio quality it delivers, it shouldn’t have a problem reproducing great sound in all genres. It relies on dual passive radiators to provide captivating and immersive listening experiences for you and your friends.
