Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
Want to have unforgettable outdoor memories fueled by your favorite tunes? You’ve come to the right place! We’re pleased to share that one of the best Bluetooth speakers, the super incredible JBL Xtreme 2, is back to its Prime Day price! In other words, you can snatch it for 53% less than its usual price at Amazon.

As you might guess, this isn’t the first time when the outdoor Bluetooth speaker has seen this massive price drop. Then again, it’s worth mentioning that the retailer hasn’t offered a better price for the item in quite a while. So, if you need a durable and waterproof outdoor speaker with generous battery life, we advise you to consider this deal.

Treat yourself to the amazing JBL Xtreme 2 at 53% off its price tag!

Amazon makes things exciting for fans of loud music! The incredible JBL Xtreme 2 is available at 53% off at the retailer, dropping it to its Prime Day price tag. The outdoor Bluetooth speaker is durable, waterproof, and can deliver up to 15 hours of undisturbed playtime on a single charge. Get it today and enjoy your savings!
$230 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

At 53% off, which equates to $230, the JBL Xtreme 2 is a tempting buy indeed. The speaker sports IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning you can bring it by the pool without hesitation. The device should withstand splashes, as it’s fully waterproof. On the downside, the speaker has no dust protection whatsoever. So, we advise you not to let it roll in the sand, as it might get damaged.

Setting up this outdoor speaker should be as easy as it gets, for it connects via Bluetooth. As for the audio quality it delivers, it shouldn’t have a problem reproducing great sound in all genres. It relies on dual passive radiators to provide captivating and immersive listening experiences for you and your friends.

With such a loud and powerful speaker like the JBL Xtreme 2, you should have no problem pumping up the party to the max! You might be impressed with the speaker’s battery life, too, by the way. According to JBL, the device can deliver up to 15 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge. Let’s not forget that the item is also very compact and lightweight, meaning you’ll have no problem bringing it wherever you go.

In all, if you’re looking for a powerful and loud outdoor Bluetooth speaker that’s fully waterproof and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, consider getting this exceptional item. It brings a lot of value for its price, especially at this unbeatable price.

Popular stories

This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Apple's strategy to sell you an expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max is working
Apple's strategy to sell you an expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max is working
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless