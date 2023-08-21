Take the party to another level without breaking the bank with this JBL Charge 4 deal on Amazon

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Take the party to the next level without breaking the bank with this JBL Charge 4 deal on Amazon
Picking a great portable speaker without breaking the bank doesn’t have to be challenging. Right now, Amazon has an ongoing deal on the JBL Charge 4. The speaker, whose newer iteration even made it on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers under $200, is now available for 33% less, making it quite a tempting purchase.

Granted, this speaker might not be ‘smart’ enough to help you set alarms in the morning, but it’s incredibly popular at the retailer nonetheless. Plus, it’s almost as cheap now as it's ever been at Amazon, which might be another reason to pull the trigger.

The JBL Charge 4 comes with an IPX7 rating, a solid and sturdy build, a compact size, and plenty of cool features. The speaker boasts some 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and charges via a USB-C port. Get it today and enjoy your savings.
For a small and compact speaker, this little guy packs a punch. It features plenty of cool extras and features, such as a wireless connection of up to two devices simultaneously. JBL has thought about the times when you might need additional power to pump up the party. So, it equipped this speaker with JBL Connect Plus. It allows you to pair over 100 JBL speakers for an amplified and immersive experience.

As for sound quality, the portable speaker probably won’t wow people who owned the previous generation, the JBL Charge 3, for the sound it delivers isn’t a considerable leap forward. The JBL Charge 4 relies on dual passive radiators to provide decent sound quality most people should be happy with. The lows are quite strong here.

You can expect this speaker to perform best in open spaces or larger rooms. So, if you were seeking a great portable speaker with a solid build to make your outdoor party stand out, the JBL Charge 4 might be what you need. Indeed, the device is very sturdy, so you can rest assured it can outlast your outdoor adventures.

The company also added an IPX7 rating to this bad boy, ensuring it can withstand the occasional splash of water. Additionally, the speaker sports some 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. When power runs out, you can connect it via a USB-C port until it charges completely.

