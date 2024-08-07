Incredible Amazon deal knocks the Sony SRS-XE300 speaker down to its best price

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Are you looking for a powerful portable Bluetooth speaker that gets loud, is easy to carry around, and comes at significantly reduced prices? The Sony SRS-XE300 is the one to get. Slightly on the expensive side of things when not on sale (its MSRP is roughly $200), the speaker is now 41% off and a real gem at Amazon, but only for a short while.

As far as we know, this bad boy has never been that cheap on Amazon. What's even better about the deal is that you get the same $82 discount across all three available colors. The cherry on top? You won't find the same discount at Best Buy!

The SRS-XE300 certainly isn't as popular as the JBL Flip 6, which is among the best waterproof speakers for summer. But do you know what? It's just as good! This fella features the same IP67 rating, so water and dust shouldn't damage it, and it even has a shockproof design.

It's not just built like a tank; the Sony speaker also offers fantastic audio! It can get quite loud, offering a satisfying low-end to your beats indoors and outdoors. What's more, it has a line-shaped diffuser that disperses the sounds, creating a more even and balanced soundstage.

Oh, did we mention you can always use it for phone calls? Well, you can! The built-in mic is decent for phone calls, and it's also a pretty nice addition. After all, there aren't many options out there with a microphone.

Then you have extras like Fast Pair, Bluetooth Multipoint, and fast charging, all designed to further boost your experience. And with a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours, it's indeed a great option.

There's just one thing you should consider: the SRS-XE300 doesn't have a built-in strap or a handle for easier transportation. That shouldn't be a major concern for most users, but it's something to keep in mind nonetheless.

Overall, this Sony speaker may be hard to recommend at its regular price, but it's an absolute delight on Amazon right now. If you think it has enough to meet your needs, pull the trigger on this limited-time deal and enjoy your savings.
Polina Kovalakova
