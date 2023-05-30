Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty





That's been marked down to around 150 bucks and even slightly less a number of times in recent months, but if you hurry, you can now pay a measly $99.99 for a pair of Sony LinkBuds S in your choice of black or white colors with a 1-year warranty included.

Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Optimized Ambient Sound, Smart Sound, Integrated V1 Processor, Multipoint Connection, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 20 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors





These are not technically brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units Amazon subsidiary Woot is selling for a limited time at a lower than ever price, mind you, and their warranty is covered by a company called eReplacements rather than Sony itself.





But you should have absolutely no problem with the functionality of the "grade A" refurbs on sale here for a Benjamin a pair, while their cosmetic damage is described as "minimal" and "not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length", which is pretty much the best you can hope for when dealing with refurbished audio gear.





Just like virtually all top candidates for the title of best wireless earbuds out there, these bad boys naturally come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation in tow, as well as flawless ambient sound functionality and overall top-notch audio quality.





What's arguably special about the LinkBuds S is that they're physically smaller and lighter than your average noise-cancelling buds, and yet they somehow manage to deliver up to 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time and as much as 20 hours of combined battery endurance when also taking their charging case into consideration.





That's an essentially unbeatable list of features and capabilities for a $99.99 price tag, but if you're not willing to make the inherent compromises generally associated with buying refurbished electronics, paying 50 bucks extra for brand-new units directly at Amazon after a $50 discount doesn't make for a bad deal either.