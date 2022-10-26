Sony intros new LinkBuds earphones, multipoint support coming to entire series

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Sony, just like many other big companies, is trying to go green by introducing products that are environmentally friendly. Today’s announcement highlights such products and their impact on the world around.

Following the launch of the white, black, and ecru color version of LinkBuds S available since May 2022, Sony revealed a new stylish color, Earth Blue, which has been created using recycled water bottle materials.

This has a major visual impact on the product resulting in a marble pattern that’s quite obvious from the press renders released. According to Sony, these have been developed “in pursuit of a new design expression with the aim of expanding the potential use of recycled materials.”

If you’ve bought any of the previous LinkBuds models, then you already know that the entire series comes with plastic-free packaging, while the headphones themselves are made with recycled materials from automobile parts.

Apart from the new LinkBuds S color variation, Sony announced a new LinkBuds model certified for Microsoft Teams. The LinkBuds UC for Microsoft Teams features an open central diaphragm for audio transparency.

Other features related to Microsoft Teams are easily operated via the new earbuds. For example, to mute the mic, you can tap the right earbud three times or take advantage of the wide area tap. Additionally, the new headphones include all Microsoft Teams specific features like receiving calls, and raising hands for meetings in the app. All these specific features can be configured in the Headphones Connect App.

The LinkBuds S Earth Blue version will be available in the United States at the end of October for $200, while the LinkBuds UC will hit shelves in Winter 2022 and will cost $250.

Finally, Sony confirmed that it’s bringing multi-point connection to all LinkBuds and LinkBuds S earbuds. These will receive a software update by November, which will enable the multipoint connection function allowing users to connect to two devices at the same time. The WF-1000XM4 headphones will be getting the same function this winter too.
