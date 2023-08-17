Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds drop to lowest price again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony has a pretty impressive lineup of audio accessories, which means there are plenty of options to choose from for anyone interested in the company’s products. Of course, the more expensive the product, the higher the quality.
The LinkBuds are among the cheapest Sony earbuds available on the market, yet they’re still priced to sell for $180. On the bright side, they’re often on sale, so there’s really no point in paying the full price if you’re aiming specifically for these earbuds.
If that’s not a problem for you, then we’re happy to report that Amazon offers a nearly 30 percent discount on Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds. Basically, you’ll be saving $52 if you decide to go for Amazon’s deal, although the price might change in the coming days/hours.
Specs-wise, the LinkBuds are a pretty decent choice for a pair of wireless earbuds that cost less than $150. They don’t have noise-cancelling, but they allow users to connect them to two devices at once.
Also, they feature Precise Voice Pickup technology for crystal clear phone calls, as well as adaptive volume control, which optimizes sound to your environment. Sony’s wireless earbuds promise around 20 hours of battery life with the charging case, and up to 60 minutes of play time with a 5-minute quick charge.
Another key highlight of the earbuds is IPX rating, which means your LinkBuds will be protected against sweat and splashes. They’re also very small and light to the point that you’ll barely feel that you’re wearing them.
The LinkBuds are among the cheapest Sony earbuds available on the market, yet they’re still priced to sell for $180. On the bright side, they’re often on sale, so there’s really no point in paying the full price if you’re aiming specifically for these earbuds.
The only slight issue with LinkBuds is that they lack noise-cancelling, so if that’s a dealbreaker for you, then you might want to check out the LinkBuds S or the WF-1000XM5 instead.
If that’s not a problem for you, then we’re happy to report that Amazon offers a nearly 30 percent discount on Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds. Basically, you’ll be saving $52 if you decide to go for Amazon’s deal, although the price might change in the coming days/hours.
Both black and white versions of the LinkBuds are on sale and they’re getting the same discount, so choose whichever color suits you best.
Specs-wise, the LinkBuds are a pretty decent choice for a pair of wireless earbuds that cost less than $150. They don’t have noise-cancelling, but they allow users to connect them to two devices at once.
Also, they feature Precise Voice Pickup technology for crystal clear phone calls, as well as adaptive volume control, which optimizes sound to your environment. Sony’s wireless earbuds promise around 20 hours of battery life with the charging case, and up to 60 minutes of play time with a 5-minute quick charge.
Another key highlight of the earbuds is IPX rating, which means your LinkBuds will be protected against sweat and splashes. They’re also very small and light to the point that you’ll barely feel that you’re wearing them.
Things that are NOT allowed: