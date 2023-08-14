The great-sounding Sony LinkBuds S earbuds with AirPods Pro-level ANC are currently a bargain on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony is one of the companies that make some of the best earbuds and headphones out there, so if you tell us that you are in the market for a new pair of Sony earbuds, we will perfectly understand why.
And, if we were in such a hypothetical scenario of you telling us that you are on the hunt for new Sony earbuds, we would have told you that Amazon has a nice sale on Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds at the moment, offering these awesome earphones at a sweet 36% discount. Furthermore, we would have mentioned that these 36% equal $72 in savings and that you should definitely act fast, tap on the deal button below, and get your Sony LinkBuds S at a discount while the offer is still active.
But let's be serious now. If you are indeed in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you should definitely go for these. Not only are they currently available at a lower price, but they are also small and lightweight, pack a great sound, and have awesome ANC.
Oh, and on top of all that we just mentioned, the Sony LinkBuds S also have pretty awesome battery life. On their own, the earbuds last around 6 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled or up to 10 hours with it disabled. With the case, they offer up to 20 hours of listening time. These numbers are quite remarkable, given the small size of the earbuds.
And, if we were in such a hypothetical scenario of you telling us that you are on the hunt for new Sony earbuds, we would have told you that Amazon has a nice sale on Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds at the moment, offering these awesome earphones at a sweet 36% discount. Furthermore, we would have mentioned that these 36% equal $72 in savings and that you should definitely act fast, tap on the deal button below, and get your Sony LinkBuds S at a discount while the offer is still active.
But let's be serious now. If you are indeed in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you should definitely go for these. Not only are they currently available at a lower price, but they are also small and lightweight, pack a great sound, and have awesome ANC.
Oh, and on top of all that we just mentioned, the Sony LinkBuds S also have pretty awesome battery life. On their own, the earbuds last around 6 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled or up to 10 hours with it disabled. With the case, they offer up to 20 hours of listening time. These numbers are quite remarkable, given the small size of the earbuds.
In other words, the Sony LinkBuds S offer everything: good sound, great ANC, and amazing battery life. These bad boys even come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means they are good for the gym as well. So, go and get your discounted Sony LinkBuds S from Amazon while you can!
Things that are NOT allowed: