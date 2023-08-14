Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

The great-sounding Sony LinkBuds S earbuds with AirPods Pro-level ANC are currently a bargain on Amazon

Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The great-sounding Sony LinkBuds S earbuds with AirPods Pro-level ANC are currently a bargain on Ama
Sony is one of the companies that make some of the best earbuds and headphones out there, so if you tell us that you are in the market for a new pair of Sony earbuds, we will perfectly understand why.

And, if we were in such a hypothetical scenario of you telling us that you are on the hunt for new Sony earbuds, we would have told you that Amazon has a nice sale on Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds at the moment, offering these awesome earphones at a sweet 36% discount. Furthermore, we would have mentioned that these 36% equal $72 in savings and that you should definitely act fast, tap on the deal button below, and get your Sony LinkBuds S at a discount while the offer is still active.

Sony LinkBuds S: Save $72!

Get the Sony LinkBuds S from Amazon and save $72! These are earbuds with amazing Active Noise Cancellation and Premium Sound. Furthermore, they offer up to 6 Hours of Listening Time alone and 20 Hours of Battery Life with their Charging Case.
$72 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


But let's be serious now. If you are indeed in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you should definitely go for these. Not only are they currently available at a lower price, but they are also small and lightweight, pack a great sound, and have awesome ANC.

Oh, and on top of all that we just mentioned, the Sony LinkBuds S also have pretty awesome battery life. On their own, the earbuds last around 6 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled or up to 10 hours with it disabled. With the case, they offer up to 20 hours of listening time. These numbers are quite remarkable, given the small size of the earbuds.

In other words, the Sony LinkBuds S offer everything: good sound, great ANC, and amazing battery life. These bad boys even come with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means they are good for the gym as well. So, go and get your discounted Sony LinkBuds S from Amazon while you can!

Popular stories

Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Snadragon 8 Gen 3 said to cost more than its predecessor
Snadragon 8 Gen 3 said to cost more than its predecessor
Apple's iPhone XX plan: Unbreakable, all-screen glass box iPhone and Tim Cook's One Last Thing?
Apple's iPhone XX plan: Unbreakable, all-screen glass box iPhone and Tim Cook's One Last Thing?
The great-sounding Sony LinkBuds S earbuds with AirPods Pro-level ANC are currently a bargain on Amazon
The great-sounding Sony LinkBuds S earbuds with AirPods Pro-level ANC are currently a bargain on Amazon
Pump up the party and save with Walmart's offer on the Soundcore by Anker Select Pro
Pump up the party and save with Walmart's offer on the Soundcore by Anker Select Pro
Snag a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones for up to 35% off from Amazon
Snag a pair of Beats Studio3 headphones for up to 35% off from Amazon
Cancel the noise and save money with the Sony WH-CH720N at their lowest price at Amazon
Cancel the noise and save money with the Sony WH-CH720N at their lowest price at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless