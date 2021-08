Sony and Gameloft team up to bring exclusive gaming experience to the Xperia 1 III

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Xperia 1 III is one of the first smartphones to offer 120fps (frames per second) while playing demanding mobile racing games like Asphalt 9: Legends, Sony announced this week. The achievement was possible thanks to the partnership with Gameloft, the French mobile games developer behind many iconic franchises, including Asphalt , Dungeon Hunter, GT Racing , Ice Age, and Modern Combat.In order for the Xperia 1 III to achieve 120 frames per second, Gameloft had to work very closely with Sony to fine-tune Asphalt 9: Legends so that it makes the most of the phone’s hardware capabilities.Players who wish to take advantage of 120FPS on the Xperia 1 III , simply have to select this unique feature from the setting menu and enjoy Sony's flagship's full potential.To incentivize players to try out the new 120FPS mode, Xperia 1 III users will be rewarded with free in-game tokens and credits from Asphalt 9: Legends that can be used for upgrading cars, buying additional vehicle packs, and unlocking blueprints.