Android Sony Games

Sony and Gameloft team up to bring exclusive gaming experience to the Xperia 1 III

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
2
The Xperia 1 III is one of the first smartphones to offer 120fps (frames per second) while playing demanding mobile racing games like Asphalt 9: Legends, Sony announced this week. The achievement was possible thanks to the partnership with Gameloft, the French mobile games developer behind many iconic franchises, including Asphalt, Dungeon Hunter, GT Racing, Ice Age, and Modern Combat.

In order for the Xperia 1 III to achieve 120 frames per second, Gameloft had to work very closely with Sony to fine-tune Asphalt 9: Legends so that it makes the most of the phone’s hardware capabilities.

Players who wish to take advantage of 120FPS on the Xperia 1 III, simply have to select this unique feature from the setting menu and enjoy Sony's flagship's full potential.

To incentivize players to try out the new 120FPS mode, Xperia 1 III users will be rewarded with free in-game tokens and credits from Asphalt 9: Legends that can be used for upgrading cars, buying additional vehicle packs, and unlocking blueprints.

