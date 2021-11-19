Sony launches early Black Friday sales: phones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





One of the biggest deals currently on offer by the Tokyo-based company falls on its newest flagship in the Xperia line.





Sony Xperia 5 II





On Amazon, the Sony Xperia 5 II is looking at a full hundo shaved off its retail price right now. A hundred bucks off a phone which usually costs less than a thousand dollars anyway, is definitely worth something. And this bad boy comes with a 240Hz refresh rate on the 6.1" HDR OLED display, an existing audio jack, and plenty more features (you can see the full Sony Xperia 5 II review here).









Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds





Amazon is also giving Sony's WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds a 30$ price cut. They come in both black and silver, and have Alexa built into them for hands-free commands while you exercise or go about your daily business.









Sony WH-XB910N noise-cancelling headphones (with bass boost)



If you're looking for solid noise-cancelling headphones, on the other hand, you might be in extra luck. Sony's WH-XB910N headphones, which feature boosted bass and top-of-the-line noise cancellation, have a $100 chopped off their regular $250 retail price.





They come in either black or a subdued navy blue, and also have Alexa built in. The deal includes a handy little carrying case as well, making it overall perhaps one of the more attractive headphones deals of the week leading up to Black Friday.









Sony SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth Speaker





If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth speaker, Sony's got plenty of those. But one of them in particular is discounted by a full third of its price: the Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless Bluetooth speaker.





It's got both Alexa and Google Assistant built into it, and features Wi-Fi connectivity with Built-In Chromecast and Spotify Connect. In other words, the works, when it comes to wireless speakers—you can check out all of its wide variety of features on the Amazon listing linked below.





The SRS-RA3000 has also got an extremely sleek and modern build, coming in black with gold highlights on the side—with the second color variant being light gray with silver highlights.









Sony's also got a bunch of other deals on offer this week that you might be interested in browsing, that cover a pretty wide range of tech gadgets. You can check them out here

