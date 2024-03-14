The uber-powerful Sonos Move 2 speaker moves down to a record low price





That's the decision you need to make right now, and we strongly recommend you do that without delay. There's no telling how much time you have to purchase the Sonos Move 2 at a lower-than-ever price, but it's probably not going to be long until Amazon reduces the aforementioned $90 discount.

Sonos Move 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Amazon Alexa Support, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Touch Controls, IP56 Water and Dust Resistance, Built-in Handle,Two Angled Tweeters, One Midwoofer, Three Class-D Digital Amplifiers, Far-Field Microphone Array, Adjustable EQ, Black and White Color Options $90 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Technically, the e-commerce giant lists the "normal" price of this bad boy at $429, which would only save you $70, but we distinctly remember the Move 2 launching with a $449 tag back in September 2023 . Either way, what's important to note here is that this incredibly powerful speaker has never been cheaper than today.





Although it's not very heavily marketed as an alternative to the smart Amazon Echoes Google Nests , and Apple HomePods out there, the Sonos Move 2 does come with native Alexa support allowing you to stream music and control your smart home (among other things) simply with the power of your voice.





The reason that's not advertised that much is because this speaker's key strengths lie elsewhere, including a monumental 24-hour battery life rating and a state-of-the-art combination of two angled tweeters and a precision-tuned woofer promising to deliver deep and clean bass, as well as "heart-pumping" stereo sound.





Thanks to its huge built-in battery, the Sonos Move 2 can travel with you and get the party started whenever and wherever you need. Of course, this is not the world's most portable speaker, which is why it comes with a handle that lets you move it from place to place in complete safety and with minimal effort.





The design is somehow both elegant and robust, resisting the occasional drop in addition to water and dust, and the music streaming experience is made that much simpler and more versatile with Wi-Fi connectivity added to the traditional Bluetooth support.





Try as you might, you're unlikely to find a better portable Bluetooth speaker at any price point today, so if you can afford it and really, really want it, you should totally buy the Move 2 in your choice of black or white colorways before the $90 discount evaporates.