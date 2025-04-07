Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

It appears that it is Gemini Live day, as both Google and Samsung are announcing the rollout of the Gemini Live with camera feature for every single user of their latest flagships: the Google Pixel 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 devices. This was a rollout that actually began in March, but was initially restricted to Gemini Advanced users. Now, the feature is being expanded and available not just for Gemini Advanced users, but also for users of the aforementioned devices.

This update marks a notable leap forward in how AI assistants integrate with mobile hardware. Gemini Live now supports fluid, natural conversations in over 45 languages—and the key upgrade here is the ability to share your phone’s camera or screen directly with Gemini. A new "Share screen with Live" button appears in the Gemini assistant overlay, and tapping it prompts a request for screen recording permissions. Once enabled, you can ask questions about whatever is on your screen and get real-time responses. Want to use your camera instead? A camcorder icon in the Gemini interface launches the new live video mode, where you can literally show Gemini something and ask for advice or feedback.

Video Thumbnail

So, what can you actually use this for? Google gave a few practical examples: imagine pointing your camera at a messy closet and getting tips on how to organize it. You can show Gemini a device or product and ask for troubleshooting help. Or even use it for personal shopping by holding up an outfit or asking for decor suggestions in your home. Creative types might enjoy using it to brainstorm ideas for art or DIY projects. It’s a neat step forward that brings the assistant more into your real-world environment instead of just being a voice behind a screen.

Samsung, not to be left behind, is also promoting this functionality as part of its Galaxy AI suite. On Galaxy S25 models, users can launch Gemini Live by pressing and holding the side button, then point the camera at their closet, for example, to get style suggestions or organizing help. It’s the same tech, now seamlessly folded into Samsung’s user experience.

Interestingly, Google is marketing this rollout as April 2025’s Pixel Feature Drop, at least that's what it says in the YouTube video where the company announces the feature (as seen above). This means that this is the only new feature Pixel users will be getting this month. That’s unusual considering the history of these updates. Pixel Feature Drops typically happen once per quarter and usually bring a batch of new tools or improvements to eligible Pixel devices.

Considering the last drop just took place last month, I wouldn't necessarily categorize this as the same thing, but is still a nice surprise. The next full Feature Drop is expected around June 2025, unless Google surprises us with another mid-cycle release such as this one.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
