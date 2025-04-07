Your Samsung Galaxy S25 series phone now has the ability to see what you see and actually help

Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics

It works like this:

Press and hold the side button to activate Gemini Live Use your camera or share your screen Ask questions, get suggestions — all in real time No app-switching or typing needed

Galaxy S25

Samsung says this is all about making the phone feel more intuitive, more helpful, and just generally easier to live with day-to-day. And while AI features on phones are nothing new, being able to combine visual context with live conversation makes thestand out in a way that stands out.In terms of competition, this is where things get interesting. Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa are still very much voice-first and don’t offer anything close to this kind of real-time, camera-based interaction. Google’s own Pixel phones — which are deeply tied to Gemini — just added this feature today as well. So, for now at least, Samsung and Google are the first out of the gate with something genuinely different.This all builds on the AI work Samsung’s already done with the S25, like its ProVisual Engine for smarter image processing and improved multi-tasking features. But Gemini Live feels like a step toward the kind of AI we’ve only seen in sci-fi movies, where your device understands your environment and helps in the moment, without needing a bunch of prompts or button presses.